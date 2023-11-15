AUD/USD eyes breakout, bonds yields get smashed post CPI: Asian Open

Hopes that the Fed have reached their terminal rate were revived with a softer-than-expected US inflation report. Earlier comments from Fed officials (namely Powell) had rekindled concerns that the Fed may have another hike up their sleeve, yet with CPI and core CPI reads all undershooting consensus estimates, risk-on returned in a big way.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 14, 2023 5:15 PM
banks_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Hopes that the Fed have reached their terminal rate were revived with a softer-than-expected US inflation report. Earlier comments from Fed officials (namely Powell) had rekindled concerns that the Fed may have another hike up their sleeve, yet with CPI and core CPI reads all undershooting consensus estimates, risk-on returned in a big way.

 

The volatility and one-directional moves seen on across markets sends a clear message to the Fed; markets aren’t buying the Fed’s narrative. A hold at the Fed’s December meeting is effectively fully priced in, up from 85.5% yesterday according to Fed fund futures. And I suspect the remaining Fed members this week will have trouble pushing back against Tuesday’s market moves, assuming that remains their plan.

 

  • US CPI was flat in October at 0% m/m and slowed to a 3.2% y/y (3.3% expected, 3.7% prior)
  • Core CPI rose 0.2% m/m, beneath its long-term average of 0.29% and slowed to 4% y/y (4.1% expected and prior)
  • The USD was the weakest FX major, falling against all of its major peers whilst the risk-on session saw NZD and AUD as the strongest
  • US bond yields fell sharply, with the 2 and 5-year falling over 20bp
  • Wall Street gapped sharply higher, sending the Nasdaq 100 to a 3-month high and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones to 8-week highs
  • AUD/USD enjoyed its best day this year with a 2% gain, and is considering a breakout above 65c leading into today’s wage price index report
  • Gold rose to a 4-day higher after rebounding from its 200-day MA for a second day

 

20231115bonds

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

With AUD/USD probing a key resistance level, Aussie trader’s attention now shifts to today’s wage price index report for Australia and China’s data dump. With the RBA making hawkish noises after their hike, a hot WPI print and okay or better data from China could send the Aussie hold on to gains above 65c for the first in three months.

 

  • 08:45 – New Zealand electronic card retail sales, visitor arrivals
  • 10:50 – Japan GDP, capex
  • 11:30 – Australian wage price index
  • 13:00 – China fixed asset investment
  • 15:30 – Japan industrial production, capacity utilisation
  • 18:00 – UK inflation
  • 21:00 – Euro industrial production, trade balance

 

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 cash index enjoyed its best day in seven, with 9 of its 11 sectors rising (led by energy and materials)
  • The softer US inflation figures saw SPI futures continue higher overnight, helping the Australian market nearly reach our 7100 target mentioned in yesterday’s report
  • With risk-on expected to continue into today’s Asian session, a move to 7150 at a minimum seems feasible
  • The next major resistance levels for bulls to eye are the 200-day MA at 7185 and the 7200 handle

20231115asxglance

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

I’m pleased to see that the call for AUD/USD to hold above 63c and form a bullish reversal is playing out. A multi-week bullish divergence has now been coupled with a higher low and notable increase of bullish momentum. This strongly favours a bullish breakout in my books, leaving it more of a question of when and not if to my eyes.

 

Should China data and Australian wages become a non-event (or come in softer), it builds a case for a pullback within yesterday’s range. At which point bulls could seek ‘the dip’ to enter or evidence of a swing low on an intraday timeframe, to position for an anticipated breakout.

 

The 200-day MA and 66c handle are now in focus.

20231115audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open AUD/USD Australia 200 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_04
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:02 PM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 14, 2023 10:38 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 13, 2023 10:29 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Nasdaq 100 ready to retrace? AUD/NZD approaches a technical juncture
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 6, 2023 10:14 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.