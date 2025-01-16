AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease

AUD/USD edges higher as a strong jobs report questions the need for RBA rate cuts. Could this be the spark for a breakout, or will resistance keep the Aussie in check?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:59 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD nears a retest of its recent range highs after strong jobs data
  • December employment surged, but gains were driven by part-time hiring
  • Unemployment edged up as participation hit a record high
  • RBA rate cut bets ease, but global factors still drive directional risks

Summary

AUD/USD remains on track to retest the top of its recent range, with a strong December jobs report adding to doubts about whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will begin lowering interest rates in February. However, more broadly, global factors continue to drive dictational risks in the Aussie. 

Australia jobs report details

ABS jobs Jan 16 2025

Source: ABS

Employment growth surged by 56,300—nearly four times the expected figure—though the gain was entirely driven by part-time hiring, with the full-time workforce declining by 23,700. Despite this split, total hours worked across the labour market grew by 0.5%.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.0%, driven by a record-high labour force participation rate of 67.1%. Without the increase in the workforce, the unemployment rate would have remained steady. At 4.0%, the average unemployment rate in the December quarter was 0.3 percentage points below the RBA’s forecast of 4.3%, signalling a much stronger labour market than anticipated.

The employment-to-population ratio hit a record high, while underemployment—the share of employed workers wanting more hours—eased to 6%. Broader underutilisation, which combines unemployed and underemployed workers, held steady at 10%. Youth unemployment and underemployment held at levels not seen since before the GFC in 2008, underscoring the strength of economically sensitive segments of the workforce.

These broader labour market measures are critical, as the RBA has previously flagged them as lead indicators of underlying workforce trends.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

RBA implications

While the rise in unemployment and decline in full-time hiring take some shine off the report, it’s worth noting that Australia’s jobs data tends to be volatile month-to-month, particularly in hiring splits. Stepping back, the labour market is far stronger than the RBA anticipated just a couple of months ago when its last forecasts were finalised.

This strength reduces the urgency for the RBA to cut rates, especially as it remains unclear whether Australia’s non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment (NAIRU) is substantially lower, as some suggest. While official wage data is softening, anecdotal evidence from ongoing industrial disputes suggests wage pressures persist.

The labour market was softening when the latest wage data was compiled, but conditions have since improved. It will take time for official wage figures to reflect whether unemployment is well above levels that add to inflation.

RBA OIS Jan 16 2025

Source: Bloomberg

For the RBA, February’s decision will hinge on what it prioritises to deliver on its mandates: a labour market far stronger than expected or a sharp deceleration in underlying inflation in Q4, partly driven by government subsidies and rebates.

Swaps markets assign a 71% probability of a 25bps cash rate cut on February 18, down slightly from pre-jobs report levels.

AUD/USD directional risks skew higher

AUD Jan 16 2025

Source: TradingView

For AUD/USD, the December jobs report should be seen as neutral. However, it’s important to note that domestic rate expectations are less significant for the Aussie’s direction than the US rates outlook, global risk sentiment, and trade risks tied to the incoming Trump administration.

AUD/USD remains in a descending channel established about a month ago, bouncing from support earlier this week after briefly hitting fresh multi-year lows. While the initial rally post the jobs report has faded, RSI (14) and MACD are trending higher, increasing the likelihood of a retest of channel resistance.

A break above this level would be significant, given its prior role as support, particularly if the price closes above it. Beyond .6302, there’s limited visual resistance until former long-running uptrend support near .6400. Conversely, failure at channel resistance would pave the way for  potential bearish setups targeting a retest of the range lows.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas AUD/USD RBA

Latest market news

WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
Today 02:03 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Yesterday 10:26 PM
USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Yesterday 07:54 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised to Snap Six-Week Selloff
Yesterday 07:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:03 AM
    USD_candlestick
    EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:54 PM
      Downward trend
      Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Gold trading
        Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 02:49 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.