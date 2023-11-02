AUD/USD on verge of breakout? ASX 200 perk up: Asian Open – Nov 2 2023

The Fed left interest rates, tipped their hat to a strong economy and left the door open to a further hike. All of which was widely expected. However, markets took more notice of Powell’s comments that the Fed have “come far”.

The ISM manufacturing report also shows the sector contracted faster than expected, falling to 46.7 from 49 previously (below 50 denotes contraction). New orders, process paid and employment also contracted to point to a rare weak sept in the economy. If backed up by a weaker ISM services report, it further solidifies up a case for the Fed being done with hikes.

Fed fund futures continue to imply the current target rate range 5.25-5.5% is the terminal rate, and the odds of a hold in December have risen to 80.12% compared with 68.9% the day prior and odds of a January hike fell to 26% compared to 34.6% the day prior.

US bond yields from the 2-month to the 30-year were all lower by Wednesday’s close, with the 2-year and above retracing over 10bp and bond prices rose

This allowed Wall Street to rise for a third day with the Nasdaq 100 taking the lead with its 1.8% gain

Gold closed the day flat but its lower wick hints at support around 1970 over the near-term. But we may find that gold prices remain trapped in the broader 1950 – 2000 range over the foreseeable future.

New Zealand’s unemployment rate rose to 3.9% q/q, adding further conviction to calls that the RBNZ have reached their terminal rate of the tightening cycle