AUD/USD outlook: Currency pair of the week – January 8, 2024

The AUD/USD is our featured currency pair this week, as we have important inflation data from the US, Australia and the latter’s largest trading partner, China. The economic calendar is otherwise quieter as we start the first full trading week of the year.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 8, 2024 6:30 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD outlook: US dollar largely unaffected by jobs data as focus turns to CPI
  • AUD outlook likely to be impacted by Aussie and Chinese inflation data
  • AUD/USD technical analysis shows Aussie’s uptrend still remains intact

Market Outlook AUD/USD

 

Welcome to another edition of the Currency Pair of the Week.

 

The AUD/USD is our featured currency pair this week, as we have important inflation data from the US, Australia and the latter’s largest trading partner, China. The economic calendar is otherwise quieter as we start the first full trading week of the year.

 

AUD/USD outlook: US dollar largely unaffected by jobs data as focus turns to CPI

 

The AUD/USD outlook will be largely determined by the direction of the US dollar this week, rather than domestic factors. The greenback ended the first week of the year higher, as investors reduced bets of a March rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was somewhat firmer against the majority of G10 currencies on Monday morning, although not by much. Bond yields pushed a little higher but remained within Friday’s range.

Investors were still trying to make sense of Friday’s conflicting data from the world’s largest economy, which created a bit of uncertainty in the markets.

On Friday afternoon, the dollar was already weakening post NFP as investors realised the headline beat was not as strong as it looked given those downward revisions to the previous months' data. Then the ISM survey came out much weaker and this accelerated the dollar selling. The employment component of the ISM services PMI showed a big drop into contraction from 50.7 to 43.3. However, by the close of play, the dollar had bounced off its lows again, leaving it little-changed on the session.

All told, while the US labour market is certainly cooling, the slowdown is not rapid enough to prompt rate cuts in the first quarter. This is especially true considering that wage growth remains resilient and the unemployment rate low. Given that the employment picture is not very clear, the dollar should remain very sensitive to incoming data, with the focus turning to the December CPI and PPI reports, scheduled for release on the last two days of the week.

 

 

AUD outlook likely to be impacted by Aussie and Chinese inflation data

 

Ahead of the US inflation data at the end of the week, we will have CPI data from Australia on Wednesday, while China’s inflation figures will come out on Friday. Aussie retail sales are due for release on Tuesday. All these macro releases should have an impact on the AUD/USD outlook.

 

Here are this week’s key data highlights relevant to the AUD/USD pair:

econ calendar

 

 

AUD/USD outlook: technical levels to watch

AUD/USD outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The AUD/USD has started the month of January lower after finishing each of the previous two months in the positive territory. The loss of bullish short-term bullish momentum is hardly surprising given how extreme investors had priced in the Fed’s rate cuts. Anyway, the bullish trend is still intact given that price has not broken any major lows yet.

In fact, the AUD/USD was testing key support just below the 0.6700 area at the time of writing. Here, prior resistance met with the bullish trend line going back to October. On Friday, the AUD/USD posted its first positive close in 6 sessions. But it has started Monday in the negative, again to the frustration of the bulls.  But should it be able to recover later on in the day, and turn positive, then this could be a sign that it has hit a bottom and the bullish trend is about to resume. In this potential event, the bulls will aim for the December high at 0.6871 or the June peak at 0.6900 as their next upside objective.  

Bullish traders must await such a bullish reversal signal given the recent bearish price action. In the event of a bullish no-show, then there is a risk the Aussie may dip to test the next support at 0.6610ish or even the 200-day average at 0.6585ish, before potentially reversing. 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: AUD USD Currency pair of the week Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:46 AM
Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
Today 05:00 AM
Gold remains in demand, but less so against the US dollar
Today 04:29 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 12:05 AM
    Australian flag
    Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD Slammed to the 200-Day Moving Average
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:31 PM
      Federal Reserve eagle
      AUD/USD probes trend support ahead of Waller speech: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 15, 2024 10:22 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 11, 2024 10:33 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.