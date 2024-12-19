AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation

AUD/USD plunged alongside Wall Street indices following the Fed's last meeting of the year. And if Santa’s rally is to kick in at all this year, it could be to pick up some of the crumbs left during yesterday’s volatile selloff.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 5:16 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Fed delivered their widely expected 25bp cut and, in line with my own expectation, slowed their pace of easing to two cuts in 2025. Yet market reactions suggest this development was not priced in. Nasdaq futures suffered their worst day in five months while S&P 500 and Dow Jones had their worst in four. All closed just off their lows for the day with highly negative delta volumes (considerably more sellers than buyers) to show bearish initiation behind the move.

20241219wallStreet

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

 

If Santa’s rally is to kick in at all this year, it could be to pick up some of the crumbs left during yesterday’s volatile selloff. As a reminder, we tend to see Wall Street indices rise into the year end, and other global indices follow. The chart below shows the rally tends to kick in around December 21st for the S&P 500, with a series of positive average returns and favourable win rate. But I am not convinced the general returns over this period can outweigh the recent losses sustained, so Santa’s rally may fizzle out to more of a mediocre sympathy bounce.

20241219wsSeasonality

 

 

Powell said during his press conference that stronger economic growth and lower unemployment has driven the slower pace of easing, and further progress on inflation needs to be achieved to justify further cuts. But they can afford to be more cautious as they are very close to neutral. Perhaps wisely, he declined to comment on Trump’s policies.

20241219marketsFX

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

The combination of a surging US dollar and fallout on Wall Street saw AUD/USD plunge to a 2-year low during its worst day since March 2023. The Aussie now trades just over 50-pips from its 2022 low, which is close enough to be rude not to at least tap it.

 

Still, the 2022 is a big level indeed. And one that could at least trigger a volatile shakeout, as bears are tempted to book profits. But to see such a bearish acceleration at cycle lows underscores the panic, and with the  yuan weakening alongside China’s bond yields, this is not a bearish stampeded I intend to stand in front of. But AUD/USD traders need to monitor how China’s markets react to get a feel for just how low AUD/USD can go and if it can break or rebound from the 2022 low.

20241219audusd

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

11:00 – NZ business confidence

11:30 – AU reserve assets

14:00 – BOJ interest rate decision (no change expected)

17:30 – BOJ press conference

23:00 – BOE interest rate decision (no change expected)

00:30 – US GDP (Q3)

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session AUD/USD Forex Indices Seasonal analysis

Latest market news

EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
Today 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
Today 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Yesterday 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Yesterday 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Yesterday 01:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:26 PM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 17, 2024 10:06 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 16, 2024 09:52 PM
        Gold_bar
        A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 12, 2024 10:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.