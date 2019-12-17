AUDJPY upside momentum losing steam

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 17, 2019 10:25 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Medium-term technical outlook on AUD/JPY



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 75.65

Pivot (key resistance): 76.30

Supports: 74.65, 73.95 & 73.50

Next resistances: 77.75 & 80.50 (LT pivot)

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bearish bias in any bounces below 76.30 key medium-term pivotal resistance for a potential push down to target 73.95 (the “bearish flag” support) and a break below it reinforces a further slide to target the next near-term support at 73.50 (minor congestion area of 28 Sep/16 Oct 2019 & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent 3-month plus rally from 26 Aug low to 13 Dec 2019 high).

However, a clearance with a daily close above 76.30 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further corrective up move towards the next intermediate resistance at 77.75.

Key elements

  • The 6-big figure up move from 26 Aug 2019 low of 69.97 low of the AUD/JPY cross pair has started to evolve within a medium-term ascending “bearish flag” configuration, a potential consolidation/dead-cat bounce motion within its major descending channel in place since Nov 2014 high.
  • In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has just traced out a bearish divergence at its overbought region which indicates that the recent upside momentum has abated. These observations coupled with the graphical analysis suggest that AUD/JPY may resume its impulsive down move sequence soon.
  • The 76.30 key medium-term resistance is defined by the upper boundary of the “bearish flag”, swing high areas that rejected previous up moves during May/July 2019 and a Fibonacci expansion cluster.
  • The lower boundary of the “bearish flag” is acting as a support at 73.95.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:54 PM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.