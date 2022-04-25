AUD/USD and NZD/USD highly correlated with USD/CNH

April 25, 2022 3:09 PM
178 views
Close-up of market chart

USD/CNH has been on the move as fears of additional lockdowns due to covid grip the markets.  Lockdowns could lead to slower production and slower growth.  Shanghai is currently entering its fourth week of lockdowns and fears are that Beijing could be next.  As a result, the Yuan has sold off, causing USD/CNH to move higher. 

On a daily timeframe, USD/CNH broke out of its descending wedge on April 19th and hasn’t looked back.  The target for the breakout of a descending wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge. The wedge began on April 1, 2021 at 6.5876 and began moving lower.  Once price broke above the top trendline of the wedge at 6.3910, it only took 5 days to retracement the whole descending wedge!

20220425 usdcnh daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If the markets worst fears do turn out to be true and China can’t avoid a longer-term slowdown, Australia and New Zealand are likely to take a hit as well, as they are both large exporters to China. 

On a 240-minute timeframe, notice at the bottom of the chart that the correlation coefficient between AUD/USD and USD/CNH is -0.97.  A reading of -1.00 means that there is a perfect negative correlation. In other words, when one currency pair moves higher, the other moves lower.  A reading of -0.97 is extremely close!  Therefore, if USD/CNH is ready for a correction, then AUD/USD should move higher.  Also notice that the RSI on in oversold territory, an indication that the pair may be ready for a bounce.  First resistance isn’t until 0.7347 and then 0.7458.  The next support level is at 0.7095.

20220425 audusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The correlation coefficient between NZD/USD and USD/CNH on a 240-minute timeframe is similar to the one of AUD/USD and USD/CNH at -0.94.  Notice that the RSI here is also in oversold territory, indicating a possible bounce in price. First resistance in NZD/USD is at 0.6717 and then 0.6813.  However, if price continues lower, the first support level for the pair isn’t until 0.6533.

20220425 nzdusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

USD/CNH has been moving higher for the last 5 trading sessions.  As a result, AUD/USD and NZD/USD have been moving lower.  Traders can use the correlation coefficient on the lower 240-minute timeframe between USD/CNH and the 2 pairs to help them determine where AUD/USD and NZD/USD may be headed next.

 
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD CNH AUD USD NZD USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:13 AM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 10, 2023 11:28 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 10, 2023 04:41 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.