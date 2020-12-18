Yesterday, official data showed that Australia's jobless rate improved to 6.8% in November (7.0% expected) with an addition of 90,000 jobs (+40,000 jobs expected).
AUD/USD remains in a strong up trend and is supported by the rising 20MA currently at 0.746 (first support level). The RSI is highly overbought but doesn't show any reversal signal. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Long positions above the horizontal support at 0.7335 with Fibonacci projection targets at 0.768 and 0.7815. Alternatively, a break below 0.7335 would call for a down move towards 0.722 and 0.709.
AUD/USD remains in a strong up trend and is supported by the rising 20MA currently at 0.746 (first support level). The RSI is highly overbought but doesn't show any reversal signal. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Long positions above the horizontal support at 0.7335 with Fibonacci projection targets at 0.768 and 0.7815. Alternatively, a break below 0.7335 would call for a down move towards 0.722 and 0.709.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
July 28, 2023 02:58 AM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
November 8, 2022 02:22 AM