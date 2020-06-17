Aussie Dragged by Downbeat Jobs Report

This morning, theweakened against thefollowing a downbeat jobs report.





Official data showed that Employment in Australia plunged 227,700 in May, much worse than a reduction of 78,800 expected. The Jobless Rate jumped to 7.1% (6.9% expected) from 6.4% in April.

Source: Trading EconomicsObviously, the impacts of theare still lingering.In fact, market sentiment is seeing renewed drag caused by worries over a. Authorities of Chinese capital cityordered the lockdown of residential communities following surging infections. In the U.S., the number of coronavirus cases inreached new highs.Meanwhile,, Australia's flag carrier, has canceled all international flights until late October. The decision came afterSimon Birmingham said the country's border for overseas travel would only reopen next year.The Australian dollar should find it difficult to strengthen against the greenback.On anis testing the Immediate support at 0.6835.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewhas been located at 0.6890 (around the 50-period moving average).Thehas just crossed below the 50-period one, helping to keep the intraday bias as bearish.A break below theat 0.6835 would open a path toward theat 0.6795.Alternatively, a return to the key resistance at 0.6890 would trigger a further advance toward 0.6915 on the upside (around the high of yesterday).