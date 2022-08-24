Australian 1H 2022 earnings preview APPEN

August 23, 2022 11:51 PM
Australian flag

 

Founded in 1996, Appen Limited is the global leader in developing high-quality datasets used to build and continuously improve artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Data types can include speech and natural language data, image and video data, text and alphanumeric data and relevance data to improve search and social media engines. It reports its half-year numbers tomorrow, Thursday, August 25.

In February, Appen signed off on its FY2021 results. It reported an 8% increase in revenue to US$447.3m (all figures are in U.S dollars). However, its underlying NPAT fell 20% to $28.5m.

The market had been expecting a hit to Appen’s earnings after a move by Apple to allow iOS users to block the app tracking technology that allowed Facebook and other tech giants to target advertising. But that didn’t stop the share price  plunging by 28.7% to $6.11 on the day of the report.

The rout has continued into the first half of 2022. After a tough month in July, Appen provided a trading update in early August. The update flagged a first-half revenue drop of 7 per cent to $182.9m due to weaker digital advertising demand and a slowdown in spending from some of its largest customers. It also flagged an underlying NPAT loss of $3.8 million, compared to a $12.5 million net profit after tax in 1H FY21.

Management noted that they were “reviewing all investments in the business to accelerate productivity improvements and margin expansion.” However, with scant details on how management would achieve this, the market sent the share price 27% lower from $5.71 to close at $4.15.

Appen Share Price Chart

After falling from a high of $43.66 in August 2020, the share price of Appen is trading back at levels it last traded in 2017, just above $4.00.

Heading into tomorrow’s report, the share price of Appen has spent the past three weeks delicately poised, range trading between $4.00 on that downside and $5.00 on the upside.

 

APPEN DAILY CHART 24th of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 24, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation. 

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Shares market

Latest market news

Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and defence stocks
Today 02:12 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks falls as treasury yields remain elevated
Today 12:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 20, 2023
Today 12:24 PM
Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD outlook in focus – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:33 AM
Big tech earnings, bond rout, US inflation and PMI reports collide. The week ahead
Today 03:59 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Day trader looking at trading screens
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Australia’s jobs report takes on greater significance for the RBA rate outlook
By:
David Scutt
October 18, 2023 10:23 PM
    Australian flag
    ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Tentative rebound subject to substantial headline risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 17, 2023 12:03 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 12, 2023 10:26 PM
        Australian flag
        ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Fed policy pivot hopes drive rapid rebound
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 11, 2023 12:01 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.