Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Plunges Back Down Under

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
June 20, 2023 12:00 PM
147 views
Australian flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Short-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar plunges back below 2023-open after rallying nearly 7% off yearly low
  • AUD/USD now eyeing initial uptrend support- risk for price inflection
  • Resistance 6816, 6874/91 (key), ~6950s– support 6708/6731, ~6692, 6627 (key)

The Australian Dollar plunged more than 1.2% since the weekly-open with AUD/USD poised for a third consecutive daily loss. The move now exposes the first test for the monthly breakout and the focus is on possible exhaustion / price-inflection into uptrend support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD short-term technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this AUD/USD technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Daily Aussie Shortterm Trade Outlook AUDUSD Technical Forec

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar short-term outlook we noted that AUD/USD was, “testing key support at the objective yearly range-lows – looking for possible exhaustion / inflection into this zone (watch the weekly close).” The support zone in focus was at 61.8% retracement of the 2022 advance, the October high and the yearly opening-range lows near 6547/65. An intra-week plunge turned just pips from the 61.8% extension of the February decline at 6451 (low registered at 6458) with Aussie staging a rally of more than 6.8% off that low.

An eleven-day stretch cleared yearly downtrend resistance (red) and was interrupted by just one-day until last week when Aussie was abruptly halted at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly-range near 6891. A three-day pullback has now taken back more than 2% and the immediate focus is possible downside exhaustion into initial support- just lower.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 240min

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD 240min Aussie Shortterm Trade Outlook AUDUSD Technical Fore

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the April / May lows with the median-line now highlighting key near-term support at 6708/31- a region defined by the April high-day close and the 38.2% retracement of the monthly advance.

Note that the 200-day moving average rests just lower near ~6692 – both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection. A break / close below this threshold would suggest a larger correction is underway towards 6673 and the 61.8% retracement of the recent advance at 6627- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Yearly-open resistance stands at 6816 backed by the weekly-open / 61.8% retracement at 6874/91- a breach / close above this level is needed to mark uptrend resumption towards the highlighted slope confluence near ~6950s and the November 2020 low / 2020 open at 6991-7017.

Bottom line: Despite a yearly-range of nearly 10%, Aussie is now less than 0.9% from the 2023 yearly open- this is still a slug fest. In the near-term, the AUD/USD rally has exhausted into Fibonacci resistance- just ahead of the uptrend. From a trading standpoint, we’re looking for possible downside exhaustion on a move towards the median-line. Rallies should be capped by the yearly-open IF price is heading lower on this stretch- look for a larger reaction on a drive towards 6700 for guidance. Review my latest Australian Dollar weekly technical forecast for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 Australia US Economic Calendar Key AUD USD Data Releases AUDUSD Weekly Event Risk Aussie Shortter

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Australian dollar AUD/USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Cisco to buy Splunk: What you need to know about the Cisco-Splunk deal
Today 03:29 PM
US Dollar Fresh 2023 Highs as Yields Drive the DXY Trade
Today 02:59 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 25, 2023
Today 12:35 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks fall on persistent concerns over higher rates for longer
Today 12:23 PM
Chinese equity markets and yuan hold firm on no change in rates
Today 11:39 AM
DAX analysis: Stocks resume lower as macro concerns linger
Today 11:25 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Australian flag
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rips into Make-or-Break Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
June 7, 2023 01:21 PM
    Australian flag
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Moment of Truth at Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    May 24, 2023 02:05 PM
      Australian flag
      Australian Dollar technical forecast: AUD/USD turns at trend resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 11, 2023 04:35 PM
        Australian flag
        Australian Dollar short-term outlook: AUD/USD bears emerge
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        April 25, 2023 02:27 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.