Australia’s GDP disappoints, savings ratio heads lower

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 6, 2022 8:36 PM
112 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

20221207calendarAEDT2

Australia’s GDP rose just 0.6% in Q3, beneath both the prior print of 0.9% and below the 0.7% expected. On one hand it is the fourth consecutive quarter of positive growth, on the other it is the weakest over the past year. Annual GDP rose 5.9% but below the 6.2% forecast, and it is the quarterly we pay closer attention to as it is a faster rate of change.

According to the RBA’s forecasts, GDP is expected to continue trending lower through to 2024 having recently revised them lower. And today’s figures back up that view, give or take a few percentage points - as do several recent data points for the Australian economy.

 

  • Gross corporate profits slumped to -12.4% q/q in Q3
  • Australia’s current account as in deficit for the first time in three years
  • Services, manufacturing and construction PMI’s are all contracting, according to AIG
  • The S&P global manufacturing PMI is expanding but at a slower pace, and services PMI has dragged the composite PMI to its fastest pace of contraction since January 2021

 

20221207gdp

 

Household spending up, savings ratio down

If we delve behind the scenes of the headline figure, we see that the household savings ratio decreased to 6.9% from 8.3%. Ultimately high levels of inflation are eroding savings, and that is clearly not sustainable. At some point consumers will have to stop chasing higher prices. Yet for now they still are, with household spending rising 1.1% - transport services rose 13.9% and Hotels, cafes and restaurants rose 5.5%.

In a nutshell, Australia remains on track for a slowdown in 2023 and household spending is expected to soften as consumers run out of buying power and fixed-rate mortgages get switched to variable. The bigger question going forward is how quickly inflation might come down (if it does at all) or whether it remains defiantly sticky.

 

ASX 200 daily chart:

20221207asx200CI

The RBA’s hawkish hike weighed on the ASX 200 yesterday, and the May high which propped the market up has finally gave way this morning as the ASX tracked Wall Street’s weak lead south. Concerns of a global recession weighed on sentiment and dragged the ASX with it. The lower trendline of the bullish channel currently propping the market up, but the fact the market opened at the high of the day and sits at the low seems a bit ominous, so perhaps we’ll see a break lower.

On balance volume (OBV) has moved higher with prices to show bullish buying power has driven it, the majority of daily trade volumes have been below average which undermines its strength somewhat. If we are to see volumes rise upon an bearish breakout, we'd be looking for a move down to the 7030 high. 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Australia 200 Indices GDP

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:26 PM
    banks_02
    FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 01:38 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:15 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:10 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.