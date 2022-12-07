Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50bps. More to come?

December 7, 2022 11:49 AM
86 views

The Bank of Canada hiked rates by 50bps to bring its overnight rate to 4.25%.  This may have come to a surprise to some market participants as the consensus was split between a hike of 25bps and 50bps.  Ultimately, the BOC went with a hike of 50bps.   In addition, the BOC said it will continue to complement its increase in rates by continuing with quantitative tightening.  Members also noted that economic growth was strong, however they expect it to stall at the end of 2022 and early 2023.  They also added that the labor markets are still too tight, and that inflation remains high.  However, the statement may have been slightly more dovish, as the central bank pointed out that they “will consider whether the policy interest rate needs to rise further”.    Previously, the statement simply read that the policy rate “needs to rise further”. 

Q3 GDP for Canada released last month was 2.9% vs a Q2 reading of 3.2%.  October’s headline inflation print was unchanged at 6.9% YoY, while the core rate fell to 5.8% YoY from 6% YoY in September.  The BOC targets 2% inflation.  In addition, the labor market has been robust, adding 108,300 new jobs in October and 10,100 new jobs in November.  Both months added more full-time jobs while the number of part-time jobs decreased.  The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for November was 51.4, stronger than October’s 50.1 reading and remaining above the expansion/contraction level of 50.

Although USD/CAD had been moving higher for the past few weeks, the pair had been drifting lower into the BOC decision.  Once the 50bps rate hike was announced, USD/CAD fell from 1.3646 down to 1.3588, despite the slightly dovish tone to the statement.  This may have been a matter of “Buy the rumor, sell the fact”.

20221207 usdcad 15

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a daily timeframe, USD/CAD made a Year-to-Date low on April 5th at 1.2403.  The pair then moved aggressively higher and broke through a rising trendline (green) on September 21st, near 1.3415, which ultimately led to a Year-to -Date high of 1.3978 on October 13th.   USD/CAD then formed a head and shoulders pattern off the highs, breaking the neckline on November 4th near 1.3503.  The pair began moving lower on its way to the head and shoulders target near 1.3038, however was halted at horizontal support near 1.3224.  USD/CAD moved higher back above the neckline, which invalidated the head and shoulders pattern, and formed an ascending wedge.  Expectations are that price will break lower from an ascending wedge, however, on December 6th, the pair closed above the top trendline of the pattern.  But with today’s move lower after the BOC announcement, could this have been a false breakout?

20221207 usdcad daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CAD traded right up to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of October 13th to the lows of November 15th, near 1.3690. It now appears to be moving lower, back into the rising wedge.  If Tuesday’s move does prove to be a false breakout, first support is at the previous neckline of the head and shoulders pattern near 1.3503. Below there, support is at the bottom rising trendline of the ascending wedge near 1.3435 and then the lows of December 5th at 1.3374. However, if USD/CAD holds and the pair bounces, the first resistance above today’s high is horizontal resistance at 1.3808, then the highs from October 13th at 1.3978.

20221207 usdcad 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Bank of Canada hiked rates 50bps today.  However, with the expectation of slowing growth, will the BOC hike again in January?  Markets will get a look at the November and December CPI reports before the next meeting.  This may be the key as to what the Bank of Canada will do next!

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex BOC USD CAD

Latest market news

ISM services, RBA, BOC meeting, China CPI: The Week Ahead – 01/09/2023
September 1, 2023 11:30 PM
Oil and the dollar strengthen on jobs data, Nasdaq dips
September 1, 2023 04:30 PM
Earnings This Week: GameStop, C3.ai and UK housebuilders
September 1, 2023 04:13 PM
IPO outlook: Can Arm and Instacart revive the IPO market?
September 1, 2023 02:04 PM
Nasdaq100 forecast: Stocks rise after a Goldilocks jobs report
September 1, 2023 01:12 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 1, 2023
September 1, 2023 12:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

channel_03-LONC02G510KMD6R
Earnings This Week: GameStop, C3.ai and UK housebuilders
By:
Joshua Warner
September 1, 2023 04:13 PM
    dow_jones_10
    IPO outlook: Can Arm and Instacart revive the IPO market?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 1, 2023 02:04 PM
      stocks_09
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 1, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 1, 2023 12:49 PM
        gold_06
        Gold, DAX: Forecast Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 1, 2023 06:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.