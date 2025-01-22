Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning

My bias for Bitcoin’s rally to continue to 125k and reach its bull-flag target remain in play. Yet its reluctance to break to a fresh record high puts me on guard for a false break ahead of the real move higher.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:07 AM
Bitcoin_eye
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The weekly chart shows a solid bullish trend, even if prices have effectively traded sideways since it reached the magical 100k level. That has taken some wind out of bullish sails, but it can also be argued that bears are not exactly piling into this market to drive it lower. I therefore suspect pullbacks from here to be shallow.

20250122btcW1

 

Bulls should take note of the bearish divergence forming on the weekly RSI (2). While this does not signal a deep correction, it does show a loss of bullish momentum over the near term. Still, a bullish engulfing candle formed last week, so perhaps bulls will be happy with a minor retracement within last week’s range in anticipation of a break to a new high.

 

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in 2025

 

Bitcoin futures market positioning – COT report

Asset managers increased their net-long exposure slightly last week, and bullish bets outweigh bearish ones by a ratio of ~20:1. Yet it was a reduction of gross shorts which explains the uptick of net bullish exposure, as opposed to an influx of bullish bets. Perhaps this is another reason for bulls to be wary of an imminent breakout.

20250122bttCOT

 

 

Bitcoin futures (BTC) technical analysis

The daily chart shows a long-legged doji formed at the record high, and as it was seen on high volume it suggests a ‘change of hands’ from bulls to bears at what could be a double top. Also note that cumulative delta volume (CVM) has been trending lower this year, meaning there have been more bids than offers and it is forming a bearish divergence.

 

Given price action clues, volume analysis and market positioning, I suspect the initial breakout could be a false move. And that will place me on guard for a retracement within last week’s bullish engulfing candle for a swing low ahead of the real breakout and rally I anticipate to 125k.

20250122btcD1

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas BTC/USD Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
Yesterday 10:56 PM
AUD/USD joins the yuan for the ride, though FX volatility cuts both ways
Yesterday 10:44 PM
USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
Yesterday 07:48 PM
U.S. Dollar Snaps Back, EUR/USD Rallies After Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 07:23 PM
Bitcoin Update: Buyers Struggle to Break Key Resistance at $106k
Yesterday 05:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bitcoin_eye
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:07 AM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:56 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD joins the yuan for the ride, though FX volatility cuts both ways
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:44 PM
        GettyImages-485112085
        U.S. Dollar Snaps Back, EUR/USD Rallies After Trump Inauguration
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 07:23 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.