BOJ surprise could be the “beginning of the end” for QE

December 20, 2022 11:28 AM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

As has been the case for the longest time, markets and economists were expecting the BOJ to keep monetary policy unchanged when it met on Tuesday at the December Interest Rate Decision meeting.  However, markets were caught off guard as the BOJ adjusted its Yield Curve Control (YCC) by widening the band for the 10-year JGB.  Yields can now fluctuate between +/- 0.50% vs a previous band of +/- 0.25%.  Although BOJ Governor Kuroda denied that this was QT, markets were quick to take this as a message that this could be the “beginning” of QT.  For complete analysis of the BOJ meeting, see my colleague Matt Simpson’s recap here. As mentioned in the Currency Pair of the Week, there have been hints over the last week that there may be a review of monetary policy in the coming months.  Indeed, just yesterday, Japanese PM Kishida said that he would look to revise the 10-year-old statement that commits the BOJ to achieve its 2% inflation at the earliest possible date.  However, it was also mentioned that this wouldn’t be addressed until after BOJ Governor Kuroda’s term ended in April.  Traders will be watching to see how markets will react over the coming months as a Kuroda’s term comes to an end on April 8th.

Upon the release of the statement, USD/JPY sold off aggressively from 137.41 down to 133.19, a move of nearly 3%.

20221220 usdjpy 15

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

This has been big second biggest selloff of the year thus far for USD/JPY, only surpassed by the move on November 10th when the pair sold off after the weaker than expected US CPI.  Today, selloff broke through an upward sloping trendline dating to December 5th near 135.25, the lows of December 5th at 133.61, and the 50% retracement from the lows of the year to the highs of the year at 132.71.  These are all resistance levels now.  Keep in mind that price broke lower today after testing the top trendline of a long-term downward sloping channel.  USD/JPY still remains well in that channel.  Support below is at the lows of August 2nd at 130.39 and the bottom trendline of the channel near 128.75.  Below there, price can fall to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the previously mentioned timeframe at 128.17.

20221220 usdjpy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

However, USD/JPY wasn’t the only one on the more after the BOJ announcement, the yields on the 10-year JGB jumped aggressively higher.  The key JGB yield had been trading in a relatively tight band for most of the year between 0.19% and 0.28%.  However, with the BOJ statement today, the key yield moved from 0.22% to an intraday high of 0.43%!

20221220 jgb daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

In addition, Japan’s Nikkei 225 also sold off roughly 2.5% on the day.  Although a pullback may have been anticipated given yesterday’s selloff in US equities, the less dovish BOJ helped contribute to the decline! The Nikkei 225 opened at 27209 and made an intra-day low of 26132. As with JGB’s, the Nikkei 225 has been confined to a range for much of the year.  After today’s announcement, price still remains within the range between 25524 an 29410.

20221220 jp225 daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The BOJ will release CPI for November on Friday.  Expectations are for a headline print of 3.9% YoY vs 3.7% YoY prior and a core rate (ex-fresh food) to be 3.8% YoY vs 3.6% YoY prior.  However, Kuroda continues to say that inflation will fall over the course of next year and that the BOJ will continue to buy bonds as necessary to ensure easy monetary policy. The question traders need to be asking themselves now is:  was this a one-off move or was this the beginning of something more to come down the road? 

 


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/JPY BoJ

Latest market news

FTSE 100, DAX Analysis: European Indices Limp to a Losing Week
Yesterday 08:15 PM
Nasdaq leads equity sell-off as VIX fear index rises
Yesterday 05:26 PM
Gold analysis: precious metals extend rally on Middle East jitters
Yesterday 03:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and defence stocks
Yesterday 02:12 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks falls as treasury yields remain elevated
Yesterday 12:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 20, 2023
Yesterday 12:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_01
Gold analysis: precious metals extend rally on Middle East jitters
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:55 PM
    stocks_03
    Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and defence stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 02:12 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 20, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:24 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD outlook in focus – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.