Brexit update UK parliament set to vote on PM Mays Brexit Plan B

MPs will vote on a number of amendments to Mrs May’s bill that was rejected overwhelmingly a couple of weeks ago. We won’t know until Tuesday which of the amendments will be selected for the votes.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
January 28, 2019 11:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

One the much-anticipated events for the markets this week is the parliamentary vote on UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s revised Brexit plan on Tuesday. MPs will vote on a number of amendments to Mrs May’s bill that was rejected overwhelmingly a couple of weeks ago. We won’t know until Tuesday which of the amendments will be selected for the votes. But the Irish government has warned that any changes to the backstop arrangement, which is aimed at preventing a hard border being formed between the Republic and Northern Ireland, will not be accepted. So, we are not sure exactly what the PM’s revised plan looks like, but there have been suggestions that it is not going to be too dissimilar to her initial proposal.

In the likely event the parliament rejects it again, uncertainty will remain elevated. But no one is quite sure what a defeat will mean for the Brexit process and how the pound may respond. While on the one hand it will technically increase the chances for a no-deal Brexit, which would be a bad outcome for sterling, another potential defeat for the PM would also boost the prospects of a second EU referendum, which we think would be positive. The pound has been pushing higher over the past several weeks as investors continue to expect there will be a delay in Britain’s official departure date of March 29. It is expected that the potential delay will either give rise to a second EU referendum or a soft exit from the EU, which is the default position of the UK parliament.

As expected from our previous update, the pound has indeed pushed further higher to reach and breach its old high around 1.3175, hit back in November. It has yet to test liquidity above the other high at just below the 1.33 handle hit in September. But the path of least resistance clearly remains to the upside until and unless there is a breakdown in the market structures of higher highs and higher lows. Still, we wouldn’t be surprised for a bit of a pullback now ahead of the key vote on Tuesday.  

TradingView and FOREX.com


Related tags: Brexit Forex GBP/USD Forex

Latest market news

Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Today 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Today 07:55 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
Today 07:17 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
Today 05:13 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed rally runs out of steam
Today 02:39 PM
FTSE analysis: UK CPI gives stocks much-needed boost
Today 12:37 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.