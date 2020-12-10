Broadcom is it a good chance to buy in dip after 4Q earning

Broadcom (AVGO), a developer of a range of semiconductors, disclosed fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 6.35 dollars...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 10, 2020 9:39 PM
Chart showing uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Broadcom (AVGO), a developer of a range of semiconductors, disclosed fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 6.35 dollars, just above the estimate, up from 5.39 dollars last year on revenue of 6.5 billion dollars, also just ahead of the consensus, up from 5.8 billion dollars a year earlier. Although the result beat the estimation, the stock prices fell 1.5% in after market session.

Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc, said: "Our first quarter revenue outlook, which projects continued overall strength, is expected to show 13 percent year over year growth, all organic."

On a daily chart, the stock posted a pullback from $426 after breaking above the consolidation zone. The RSI also turned downward from the overbought level at 70. In fact, the prices are still trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The bullish readers could set the support level at $375, while resistance levels would be located at $426 and $457.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Tech Stocks Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    Circuit board
    Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 18, 2023 12:06 PM
      apple_03
      Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
        Stock exchange building fascia
        BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        October 3, 2023 12:24 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.