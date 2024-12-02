Bullish bets on the yen continue to gain traction: COT report

We may have seen an important swing low on the yen looking at the change of speculative market positioning. And that could see a much deeper pullback on USD/JPY.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:42 AM
japan_09
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Market positioning from the COT report – Tuesday, 19 November 2024:

  • Large speculators decreased their net-short exposure to JPY futures for the first week in eight, by 18k contracts (15.9k longs were added, -3.1k shorts were closed)
  • They increased long exposure to EUR/USD futures by 17.6% (29,422 contracts) and reduced shorts by -3.6% (-5.7k contracts)
  • Net-short exposure to CHF futures rose to a 17-week high among large speculators
  • While large speculators pushed net-long exposure to AUD/USD futures to a near 7-year high, asset managers increased their net-short exposure by 5.9k contracts
  • Large speculators were their most bearish on NZD futures in 12 months with a net-short exposure of -18.5k contracts
  • Net-short exposure against CAD futures decreased for the first week in seven, although by a mere –434 contracts
  • Short exposure to WTI crude oil futures declined by -7.8% (-1.7k contracts)
  • They also reduced short exposure to gold by -6% (-4.8k contracts) and silver futures by -7.9% (-1.7k contracts)

 

20241202cotNetFX 20241202cotRankFX

 

JPY/USD (Japanese yen futures) positioning – COT report:

It seems that large speculators were right to pile into long bets last week, given the revived hopes of a 25bp hike from the BOJ this month. The yen was the strongest major currency last week, as it finally saw a decent upswing in line with my bias outlined several weeks ago. And it aw large specs trim shorts and increase long exposure by 23.3% (14.9k contracts) last week.

Asset managers also trimmed net-short exposure by -2.9k contracts, by closing -1.8k short contracts and adding 1k long contracts.

Ultimately, I suspect an important swing low has been seen on the yen which could prompt a deeper pullback on USD/JPY over the coming weeks.

20241202cotJPY

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

EUR/USD (Euro dollar futures) positioning – COT report:

With a net-short exposure of -42.6k contracts, large speculators are on the cusp of being their most bearish on the currency since the pandemic. They added 196.8k short contracts last week and also trimmed longs by -5.7k contracts. Asset managers also added 160.3k short contracts and reduced longs by -13.7k contracts.

While asset managers remain net-long EUR/USD futures, they have reduced their net-bullish positioning by more than half since the May 2023 peak. Moreover, net-speculative volume is at its least bullish position since September 2022.

With the ECB more likely to be cutting rates than not, once pitted against the mighty US economy, a dip below parity could be on the cards alongside increased levels of net-short exposure among large speculators as we head into 2025.

20241202cotEUR

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

Commodity FX (AUD, CAD, NZD) futures – COT report:

I suggested a couple of weeks ago that commodity currencies such as AUD/USD, NZD/USD and USD/CAD could be approaching an inflection point given their extended 1-way moves (to the detriment of commodity FX). Recent price action is playing nicely with this theme, with NZD futures printing a bullish outside week following the less-dovish-than-expected RBNZ meeting, while CAD and AUD printed bullish hammers.

However, I am not convinced we will see particularly strong rallies on these currencies unless we see a major pickup for sentiment. And that is difficult to see with Trump’s trade threats lurking in the shadows as we head towards the new year.

The USD is traditionally weaker in December to allow such pairs to rally, but we should also be prepared for uncertainty to take the sting out of such bullish moves this year unless a fresh risk-on catalyst surfaces.

20241202cotCommodityFX

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024


Metals (gold, silver, copper) futures - COT report:

Net-long exposure to metals remains within a ‘cooling off’ period after being aggressively bullish earlier this year. While gold prices have tried to recover, large speculators and asset managers remain hesitant to chase the move higher. For this reason, I continue to suspect that the current recovery will fail to simply reach a fresh record high, and instead print a new cycle low as part of a deeper retracement. And if gold continues to falter, to too will silver.

Copper prices have also failed to regain bullish traction despite stimulus from Beijing. And that is also being reflected in a lacklustre level of net-long exposure to the metal.

20241202cotMetals

 

 

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment USD/JPY Gold AUD/USD

Latest market news

US Dollar: A Contrarian Perspective on How Trump’s Second Term Could Weaken the USD
Today 06:57 PM
EUR/USD Struggles to Trade Back Above Former Support Zone
Today 05:55 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength After Trump Tariff Threat
Today 04:03 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Today 02:31 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Eye Resistance Ahead of NFP
Today 02:02 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD faces key test from US data
Today 01:12 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_09
Bullish bets on the yen continue to gain traction: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
December 2, 2024 05:42 AM
    Research
    Yen futures gain bullish traction, bears weigh on EUR/USD: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 25, 2024 03:38 AM
      AUD, CAD, NZD lead the pack as commodity-FX bounce enters third day
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 19, 2024 09:09 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Traders were cautious with USD, gold, VIX ahead of the election: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 11, 2024 12:39 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.