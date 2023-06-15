Bulls back in charge, NASDAQ and S&P rally

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
June 15, 2023 3:18 PM
48 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Wall Street put the Federal Reserve's comments and a ‘no rate hike’ meeting in its rear-view mirror as stocks pushed higher today on renewed optimism about the US economy, paradoxically something which might lead the Fed to raise rates as it hinted yesterday. Data on consumer spend and jobless claims point to continuing economic strength

Bottom line – risk-on.

 

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Fed’s “hawkish pause”

Wall Street got the “hawkish pause” it expected, after 10 hikes in ten months, but the Federal Reserve made it clear that it is not done yet. Rather, it made clear that two more rate hikes would be likely this year. Fed members made it very clear in their statement that they did not want the markets to misconstrue this month’s pause as a pivot, with 12 of the 18 members indicating support for the future rate hikes. The markets had previously priced in one more rate hike in July, and that cuts would begin by the end of the year. If that is the bull market narrative it might be wide of the mark.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell understands the risks of resurgent inflation as long as stimulus remains in the system. He believes that tighter credit standards by banks will help do the job of slowing the economy, reducing the need for further significant rate hikes. However, this thesis needs time to be proven – rather the contrary could be true. A dovish interest policy could is leading to a resurgent stock market, optimistic consumer confidence, an increase in spending, and a rebound in the housing sector. And this could reignite inflation before sufficient stimulus has been withdrawn.

The Fed is trying to talk down this enthusiasm by indicating that two more rates hikes, and at a 6% peak interest rate, might be administered. But is anyone listening? For contrast, the European Central Bank moved forward with another 25-basis point rate hike this morning. Powell made it clear that the primary challenge remaining to hit the 2% mandate for inflation is cooling the consumer economy and bringing down wage inflation. This might take some doing.

Consumer sentiment can often take time to catch up with rate rises, as the chart below for the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence index versus the Fed Funds rate makes clear. The Fed is betting that its rate increases will, in due course impact consumer spending, the real economy and inflation (as was the case in 2007-08 and 2020 onwards, Covid notwithstanding.)

 

University of Michigan Consumer Confidence index versus the Fed Funds rate

Consumer SentimentSource: TradingView, StoneX.

 

Retail sales growth continues to be resilient

  • A sustained rate of consumer buying and a resurgence in auto sales were partly offset by falling gas prices in May retail sales
  • Retail sales for May grew 1.6% year-on-year, ahead of analyst expectations, with signs of underlying consumer confidence
  • Retail sales grew 0.3% month-on-month, versus an expected 0.1% decline, and a shade lower than 0.4% growth in April
  • Retail sales minus vehicles and gas rose 0.4% month-on-month, double the expected 0.2% growth, and a shade lower than 0.5% growth in April

Industrial production

  • Industrial Production for May was down 0.2% month-on-month in May, below the expected 0.5% rise, and the 0.5% increase in April
  • Manufacturing output grew by 0.1%, down from 1.0% growth last month
  • Capacity utilization slipped slightly to 79.6% in May, down from 79.8% last month

Jobless claims don’t indicate major layoffs

  • Jobless claims continue to reflect a relatively tight labor market when combined with many other data points from the sector, with no signs that current interest rates are leading to lay-offs
  • First-time claims for unemployment benefits were unchanged in the week ending June 10 at 262,000, above an expected 248,000
  • The four-week moving claims average rose to 246,750, up from 237,500 claims the previous week
  • Continuous claims for the week ending June 3 rose 20,00 to 1.775 million, with the four-week moving average dropping by 6,000 to 1.778 million

 

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes rose 1.0%, and 0.9% respectiveley, while the more broadly based Russell 2000 was up 0.4%
  • European stocks rallied despite the ECB’s rate hike, with the DAX up 1.3%
  • The Nikkei 225 and FTSE 100 indexes were unchanged and up 0.3%, respectively
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose 1.6% to 14.1

Currencies, Bonds and Crypto

  • The dollar index fell back 0.8% to 101.8 against a basket of currencies, heading back to the bottom of its year-to-date trading range
  • Euro and sterling x-rates versus the dollar were highlights, both up around 1.0%
  • Bonds rallied after the Fed’ no-hike meeting, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries lower at 4.63% and 3.73%
  • Bitcoin is approaching a testing technical level around $25,000, with today’s 2.8% decline bring that past several week decline to 10%

Commodities

  • Gold prices were unchanged at $1,970 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices rebounded, up 3.4% to $70.6 per barrel
  • Grain and oilseed markets were stronger on the weaker dollar and as continued dryness across the Midwest threatens crop yields

 

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist. [email protected].

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer. [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

US Dollar Analysis: Fed's Hawkish Hike Boosts Buck
Today 06:23 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
Today 03:23 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks inch higher on hopes that peak rates are here
Today 12:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
Today 12:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
Today 12:27 PM
Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
Today 11:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Bitcoin leadership and record high bond yields ahead of Fed’s rate decision
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 08:10 PM
    Brazil Flag
    USDBRL should reflect interest rate decisions in Brazil, the United States, England and Japan
    By:
    Paul Walton
    September 18, 2023 07:37 PM
      Research
      S&P 500 stalled ahead of Fed meeting, Oil price hits 2-year high
      By:
      Paul Walton
      September 18, 2023 06:57 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold remains range-bound
        By:
        Paul Walton
        September 18, 2023 06:49 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.