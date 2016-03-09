CAD JPY bears in double whammy oil jumps BoC holds steady

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 9, 2016 1:10 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

It has been an eventful day for the Canadian dollar. As my colleague Matt Weller reported earlier, the Bank of Canada opted to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.50% as been widely expected. The BOC also refrained from jawboning the currency lower and struck a neutral tone at its policy statement. This boosted the Canadian dollar, which has already been adjusting to rebounding oil prices. Speaking of which, crude oil rallied today on the back of the latest oil inventories data from the US Department of Energy. After last week's surprisingly large 10.4 million barrel build, the market was looking for a more moderate increase of about 3.0 to 4.5 million barrels this time. As it turned out, the DOE reported a build of 3.9 million barrels. As this was within the expected range, oil prices staged a relief rally. The data also showed a sharp decline in stocks of gasoline (4.5 million barrels) and distillates (1.1 million barrels). But Cushing stocks rose (by 690K barrels) and US oil output increased modestly. Overall, it was a mixed-bag report. But if oil manages to hold on to its gains now then this would be bullish for both oil prices and the Canadian dollar for the next several days. But as there has been no progress with regards to the OPEC and Russia oil-freeze deal, the potential gains for crude may be limited.

Among the Canadian crosses, the CAD/JPY pair is catching my eye for it may have already found a major bottom around the psychologically-important 80 handle. It should be noted that the Bank of Japan is still very much dovish, which should in theory weigh on the yen going forward, unless there is a sudden rise in risk aversion (which could happen if for example stocks or oil prices start heading lower once more). But in the absence of such developments, the daily chart of the CAD/JPY is looking… well, beautiful.

In addition to 80 being a psychological level, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the entire 2011-2014 rally came in around this area, at 79.50. More interestingly, this is also where the long-term bullish trend line converges. Yet even more interesting, there is a potential double bottom reversal pattern in the making. For all these reasons, I was interested to see how the CAD/JPY would behave around key reference points such as the broken resistance at 83.65 today. Well, as can be seen, this level has turned into strong support now. As a result, the CAD/JPY is in the process of forming a second bullish engulfing candle, which is further confirming the bullish momentum. The day hasn’t ended yet, so today’s candlestick may look different by the close of play. But if it finishes at or around the current levels then this would bode well for the bulls.

The key area of resistance that needs to break still is around 87.00 to 87.40. This area was previously support and resistance, and corresponds with the double bottom neckline. Should price move above here then further follow-up technical buying could be the outcome.

But despite all these positive technical indications, the CAD/JPY is not out of the woods just yet. The sellers will take heart from the fact that the bearish trend line is still in place and the main moving averages are pointing lower. They will first and foremost want to see the breakdown of some key supports now, starting with 83.65. But for now, it is the bulls that are in charge and so the path of short term least resistance is to the upside until proven otherwise.

 

Related tags: BOC Fawad Razaqzada Oil Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis CADJPY

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Today 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 10, 2023 04:20 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD, AUD/CAD Analysis: Hawkish BOC hike concerns doves
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 8, 2023 03:14 AM
      Research
      Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 7, 2023 02:24 PM
        USD/CAD Forecast: BoC Interest Rate Decision Takes Spotlight
        By:
        David Song
        June 6, 2023 05:15 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.