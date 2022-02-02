CBA 1H2022 Earnings Preview: Where next for CBA stock?

February 1, 2022 9:41 PM
6 views
Australian flag

 

The Australian economic recovery from the covid pandemic extended strongly throughout FY 2021, helping CBA to report a 19.8% in FY earnings to $8,653m and on the back of a strong balance sheet declared a fully franked dividend of $2.00 per share, bringing its full-year dividend payout to $3.50.

Putting the icing on the cake for investors, CBA announced a $6 billion off-market share buyback identified as the most efficient and appropriate way to return the surplus capital accumulated to weather the Covid storm. 

However, since the end of FY 2021, the Australian economy has been hit by the Delta variant lockdown in NSW, Victoria, and the ACT, before the onset of the Omicron outbreak in mid-December.

In the drive to provide more certainty given prospects of higher interest rates, mortgage borrowers have been opting to fix their repayments. Fixed-rate loans are less profitable than loans fixed at variable rates.

This factor and strong competition in the sector for market share between the big banks and other mortgage lenders are expected to see a contraction in CBA’s net interest margin (NIM). From 2.03% in FY21 to 1.87% in FY22.

CBA has historically traded at a premium to its peers, and is currently trading on a P/E of 20x above the group average of 18x, despite offering a lower dividend yield of 3.73%.

The price premium is based on the belief that CBA has a more loyal shareholder base, is better managed than its peers, its commitment to investment, and holds a superior distribution franchise.

The market consensus is for CBA to report earnings of $4,500m for 1H2022, with an interim dividend payout of $1.81 per share.  

CBA Share Price Chart 

In the lead-up to CBA’s report, the share price is trading at $93.93, 7% below where it started the year and over 14% below its November 2021 high of $110.19.

A break of support near $92.30 should see the correction in the share price extend towards wave equality support near $85.00, the preferred level to consider buying CBA.

 

 

CBA daily chart 2nd of Feb

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 2nd of February 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Earnings Earnings season Australia 200 Stocks Bank Stocks

Latest market news

S&P500 Forecast: Stocks drop as treasury yields surges
Today 01:06 PM
BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
Today 12:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tech stocks could break under pressure from yields
Today 11:56 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 3, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
USDBRL should reflect data for the US economy, and economic agenda in the Brazilian Congress
Today 11:40 AM
Gold the most oversold since 2018, EUR/USD hits 2023 low
Today 05:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_05
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
By:
Joshua Warner
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
    recession_05
    Dow Jones forecast: How will Nike earnings impact NKE stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 27, 2023 09:27 AM
      amazon_02
      S&P 500 forecast: Where next for Costco stock ahead of Q4 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 25, 2023 08:30 AM
        stocks_05
        Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 22, 2023 02:36 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.