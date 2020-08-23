China A50 Index Short Term Continuation of Rebound Expected

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 23, 2020 6:47 PM
1 views
China flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The Trump Administration is privately seeking to reassure U.S. companies they can still do business with Wechat in China, reported Bloomberg citing several people familiar with the matter. This lifted the market sentiment on easing tension between the U.S. and China, while China A50 is up around 1.2% and Tencent jumps 3.8%


In addition, the People Bank of China would inject 100 billion yuan into the banking system using a 7-day reversing  repurchase agreement and 60 billion yuan with a 14-day reversing repurchase agreement. In addition, there is a 50 billion yuan repurchase agreement to repurchase. Therefore, the People Bank of China made a net injection of 110 Billion yuan in open market operation.

This week, Investors should focus on July Industrial profit, which will be released on Thursday.

On a daily chart, the China A50 Index rises around 1% today and is forming a bullish candlestick. Last Thursday, the Candlestick formed a doji after hitting the rising 50-day moving average. A close above last Thursday's high at 15489 could suggest a reversal signal.

In fact, the Index remains supported by a rising trend line drawn from March, indicating a bullish outlook for the short term trend.

Bullish readers could set the support level at 14750, while resistance level would be located at 16465 (the previous high) and 16935 (127.2% fibonacci expansion).

Chart analysis of China A50 Index showing positive trend with rebound expected. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
 
Related tags: China A50 Indices China

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Yesterday 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Yesterday 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Markets mixed as investors eye bigger events
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2023 01:07 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
      China flag
      China worries resurface
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 9, 2022 11:54 AM
        China flag
        Yuan, Chinese stocks tumble as economic concerns grow
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 24, 2022 10:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.