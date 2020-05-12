Citic Securities Wait for Breakout Confirmation

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 12, 2020 12:37 AM
0 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Citic Securities (6030), a major Chinese securities house, reported that net income jumped 195.8% on year to 1.55 billion yuan on revenue of 3.31 billion yuan, up 150%.

From a technical point of view, the stock is in the consolidation phase after failing to break above the declining channel yesterday. In addition, the Candlestick formed a hammer yesterday, suggesting a signal for potential reversal. It suggests that the declining channel would act as a resistance now. However, the rising trend line drawn from April remains acting as support.

The 20-day moving average is flattening. Moreover, the RSI is ranging between 41 and 54. Both technical indicators suggest the loss of momentum for the prices. In this case, it would be better to watch the breakout signal for the trend line.

A break above the declining channel would consider a further upside to the resistance levels at $15.38 and $16.60 respectively. On the other hand, a break below the support base at $13.90 would bring a return to March low at $12.60.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities China

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_05
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:36 PM
    Wall Street sign with a building in background
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 22, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:13 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 21, 2023 03:21 PM
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 21, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 21, 2023 12:31 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.