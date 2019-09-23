Copper testing key support

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 23, 2019 5:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Following this morning’s publication of poor manufacturing data from Germany, copper was among the markets that fell as investors worried about a recession in Europe’s largest economy. But with US-China high level trade talks set to resume in October, it remains to be seen whether investors will continue to sell risk assets or ease off the gas in the event of a positive surprise. Market participants will also be watching closely the trend of this week’s incoming US macroeconomic pointers. So far, the US economy has remained relatively unscathed by its ongoing trade spat with China. So, from a demand point of view, it is not all doom and gloom out there. For that reason, copper prices could rebound – especially as the metal is testing THIS key support area between $2.5680 and $2.5815:


Source: Trading View and FOREX.com. Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

 
Related tags: Commodities

Latest market news

Big tech earnings, bond rout, US inflation and PMI report collide. The week ahead
Today 03:59 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Moment of truth as traders grapple with BOJ intervention threat
Today 01:38 AM
Russell 2000 small cap decline continues, bond yields keep rising
Yesterday 07:56 PM
OVX index: Your guide to the oil volatility index
Yesterday 04:42 PM
EUR/USD outlook remains undermined by rising US bond yields
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Bond yields hit new highs, pressuring S&P 500
Yesterday 01:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_10
Gold rallies on safehaven demand, overriding USD strength and soaring bond yields
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 12:15 AM
    Oil refinery
    Gold, WTI crude oil: Buy on dips until a de-escalation in Israeli-Hamas conflict
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 16, 2023 03:02 AM
      multiple currencies
      USD/JPY, VIX, S&P 500, WTI, gold: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 16, 2023 02:02 AM
        Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 9, 2023 01:26 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.