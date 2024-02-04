Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months

Crude oil finished last week nursing its largest three-day decline since October, sliding 7.1% despite escalating geopolitical tensions. But with US and UK forces bombing Iranian-backed militia targets in Yemen, Iraq and Syria over the weekend, grounds for a bounce may be increasing.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 4, 2024 5:58 PM
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • WTI crude oil suffered its largest three-day drop since October to end last week
  • The bearish price action came before news of retaliatory strikes from western forces on Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq, Syria and Yemen over the weekend
  • Crude oil is now staring at its 200-week moving average, a level it traded through but never closed below on 12 separate occasions in 2023

Crude oil finished last week nursing its largest three-day decline since October, sliding 7.1% despite escalating geopolitical tensions and signs disruptions to shipping activity around the Red Sea may be tightening global seaborne markets. But with US and UK forces bombing Iranian-backed militia targets in Yemen, Iraq and Syria over the weekend, with more attacks planned based on recent reports, grounds for a bounce may be increasing, especially with crude nearing key support that’s held strong for much of the past year.

Crude oil logs largest three-day drop in moths

The chart below looks at the three-day percentage rate of change for front-month WTI crude futures over the past year. After a sustained period of strength in January, seeing prices threaten to break $80 per barrel for the first times since early November, the price hit the skids last week, initially on hopes for a new ceasefire in Gaza between Israeli and Hamas before renewed doubts about the scale and timing of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve resurfaced on Friday following a blowout US nonfarm payrolls report.

wti roc Feb 5

Source: Refinitiv

Had the price finished on its weekly lows, it would have been the largest three-day decline recorded since June or even April of last year. However, just as futures were closing, news broke that US military forces had begun attacks on Tehran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for an attack in Jordan days earlier which killed three US personnel. On Saturday, separate strikes involving British and US forces on Houthi targets in Yemen were executed, with the US signaling further retaliatory measures were likely.

While some form of response was always likely from Western forces, it clearly poses the risk of stirring up even greater tensions across the Arabian Peninsula, leading to the potential for further disruption to crude oil supply. And with the crude price rapidly approaching key technical support, it’s not difficult to see the potential for a near-term bounce from these levels despite the ugly price action last week.

Market Outlook Oil

WTI chart has something for bulls and bears right now

The weekly WTI crude chart has something for bulls and bears right now. The bearish engulfing candle warns of potential downside beyond that already seen. But at the same time, the price has never closed below the 200-week moving average last year, attracting buyers on 12 separate occasions when it dipped below.

wti crude Feb 5

But longs preferred given good long-term track record

Even with the bearish price action last week, I’m more inclined to establish long positions given the longer track record of bullish price action from this level. But there’s no need to rush in imminently given the pullback has vastly improved the risk-reward of the trade. In a perfect world, it would be nice to see a probe below the 200-week MA, then a bounce back above, before entering the trade, allowing a stop to be placed below the weekly low for protection.

As for upside targets, crude has struggled above the 50-week MA recently, making that a logical level to aim for. Above, the price stalled above $79.20 last week, adding to the two failures ahead of $79.80 recorded in November.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Crude Oil Energy Commodities WTI

Latest market news

Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Yesterday 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Yesterday 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Yesterday 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil_rig
Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:49 AM
    Oil_rig
    Crude Oil Outlook: 4-Year Support vs OPEC December Decision
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 5, 2024 08:56 AM
      Energy
      Crude oil forecast: Crucial week as OPEC meeting and key data loom
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 2, 2024 03:45 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, Key US Data, and Key Levels
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 1, 2024 01:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.