Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 3, 2023 8:08 AM
100 views
Oil rig on an grey day
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The big news this morning came from the OPEC+, with Saudi deciding to extend its voluntary cuts of 1 million barrels per day through August and Russia saying it will cut its exports by 500K bpd in August. The news sent oil prices spiking higher this morning, with Brent jumping around $1.80 (or 2.45%) in initial reaction from the day’s low, before easing off their highs.

Will it be different this time?

The key question remains as to whether oil prices will buck the recent trend of being unable to maintain their OPEC-related gains. Every time prices have jumped on the back of supply cuts from the group, traders have sold into that move amid scepticism over the efficacy of these cuts when Russia has consistently produced and sold more oil than agreed. Will it be different this time?

Well, judging by the somewhat muted response, traders clearly want to see evidence that Russia will be complying.

 

What else is holding back crude oil?

 

There are also ongoing concerns about demand, as evidenced, for example, by this morning’s release of the latest or revised PMIs, showing falling activity across the global manufacturing sector.

 

Fears about the strength of the global economy intensified after major central banks tightened monetary policy further in recent weeks, with some pushing interest rates higher than had been expected just a month or so ago.

 

Crude oil outlook is positive

 

But the efforts of the OPEC+ will not go to vain. Supply should continue to tighten as we go deeper in the second half of this year. I think it is a matter of time before we see oil prices start to trend decisively higher. That is assuming members of the group will comply with their cuts and there are no major demand shocks. So, our crude oil outlook remains bullish.

 

Crude oil outlook: Technical analysis

Brent oil broke – on a daily closing basis – above the key $75 level on Friday, before extending higher on the back of Saudi/Russia news this morning. A positive close today would appease the bulls – especially if we also see a break above the $77.00 resistance level, where Brent oil has consistently struggled. A decisive move above $77.00 could pave the way for follow-up technical buying towards $80.00 or even higher.

It is worth noting that oil prices have been fairly stable over the past couple of months or so, with Brent finding consistent support around the $72.00 level and resistance circa $77.00. With the market expected to tighten further in the months ahead, a bullish breakout from this $5 range would give us a projected measured target of $83.00 ($77.00 + $5). In other words, a rally back to the 200-day moving average.

In short, the crude oil outlook remains positive after much of the selling pressure was absorbed successfully in June, and in light of the ongoing OPEC+ intervention.

 

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Crude Oil UK Crude Oil Energy Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
October 6, 2023 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
October 6, 2023 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil rig in the sea
WTI analysis: Crude oil in spotlight – Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 3, 2023 05:59 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 3, 2023 12:05 AM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
      By:
      Paul Walton
      September 20, 2023 11:12 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude oil: risk-laden week and bullish sentiment pose a threat to fresh longs
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 19, 2023 12:02 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.