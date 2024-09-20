Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Climbs Alongside Broader Market Sentiment

Crude Oil Outlook: With the initiation of the Fed's easing monetary policy cycle, market sentiment is trending upward, pushing oil prices back above the $70 mark.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 20, 2024 3:36 AM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • Crude oil inventories drop by 1.6 million barrels
  • Chinese Loan Prime Rates remain unchanged 50-bps
  • Fed rate cut boosts Dow and S&P 500 to new 2024 highs
  • Rising uncertainty due to Middle East geopolitical tensions
  • Upcoming statements from FOMC members, including Powell next week

The Fed's significant 50-bps rate cut has relieved pressure on global monetary policies, including that of the People's Bank of China, which has kept its rates unchanged despite ongoing property sector challenges and a downturn in business and consumer sentiment. Further rate cuts are anticipated by the year-end to stimulate overall economic growth. However, bearish pressures on oil remain as demand from the Chinese economy continues to weaken.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in H2 2024

On the other hand, from a US economic perspective, the Fed's aggressive cut has set the stage for a more optimistic market outlook, with oil prices climbing back above $70. Next week's statements from FOMC members, including Powell's address on Thursday, are expected to further influence market sentiment.

In terms of geopolitical tensions, uncertainty surrounding potential conflict escalation in the Middle East adds to oil price volatility, with concerns about supply disruptions lingering.

Technical Outlook

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL – 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL_2024-09-20_11-23-22

Source: Tradingview

Following the Fed's rate cut and the resulting bullish market sentiment that pushed indices to new 2024 highs, oil has managed to maintain its rebound above the $70 mark. However, the ongoing economic weakness in China continues to weigh on the pace of oil's recovery.

Despite this, strong sentiment in the US market and concerns over potential war-related disruptions are supporting the positive rebound. On the upside, the $76 level is expected to act as a key resistance and a pivotal point for confirming a neutral-to-bullish scenario. On the downside, the $65 support level remains crucial as a confirmation point before signaling a deeper decline in oil prices.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT - on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil WTI Technical analysis

Latest market news

USD/JPY Rallies as Fed Forecasts Less Rate-Cuts for 2025
Today 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
    Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 8, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 6, 2024 11:49 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.