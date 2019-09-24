Crypto Bears Resurface Bitcoin Plummets 20pct

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 24, 2019 9:44 PM
30 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Crypto Bears Resurface, Bitcoin Plummets 20%

Crypto currencies went into freefall earlier today, with Bitcoin falling over 20% at the low of the session.

 

Market chart tracking Bitcoin performance over a 5 day period. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

Now, these are my own observations and cannot say for sure the following element are connected. Yet I cannot help but notice that crypto sold off heavily following the announcement of impeachment proceedings whilst stocks were in freefall. This is the complete opposite you’d for Bitcoin which has been touted as a digital safe-haven currency. But, more interestingly, Bitcoin’s safe-haven appeal appears to have diminished since CNY broke above 7. Again, not sure if these elements are connected but the sequence of events have caught my attention. But is certainly something to consider going forward whilst CNY remains weak and Trump struggles to fight a trade war (or generally do anything) whilst he’s hampered by impeachment proceedings.

 

Market chart demonstrating downwards trends as Bitcoin (BTC) plummets. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

Closing the session down a casual -12%, it’s not been a great day for the Bitcoin bull camp. From a technical standpoint, it’s broken to the downside of the symmetrical triangle and sliced through the $9k support zone like butter. Moreover, it was a high-volume bearish session which suggests it’s not a low-liquidity glitch and there could be further losses to come.

Now we’ve not seen a daily range at or above 20% since the end of June, which was one day after its 2019 peak. And subsequent price action has played out as suggested in prior analysis.

Flicking back through the chart, these levels of volatility [at or above 20% daily ranges] have generally been associated with, downtrends, deep corrections or periods ahead of a crash”. 

So, for now, we’ll stick with the bearish channel thesis which could indeed bottom out before the bullish trend resumes.

 

Market chart demonstrating downwards trends as Bitcoin (BTC) plummets. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

Switching to the hourly chart, prices are behaving in the usual shell-shocked fashion we’d expect after an explosive move. The market needs to catch a breath, and price action may not play so nicely over the near-term.

  • Bears could seek a dead-cat bounce and look to enter when volatility has subsided. Or see if resistance holds around $9k which was prior support and where the 38.2% Fibonacci level resides.
  • Alternatively, if a deeper retracement unfolds, traders could look to see if the lower triangle holds as resistance around the 61.8% Fibonacci level holds. Although that would be one to consider on a higher timeframe such as the daily or perhaps the four-hour chart.
  • The 8,100 low is the initial target, a break of which confirms bearish resumption of the trend. The YTD low at 7,455 and the lower channel then come into focus for bears.
 

Table showing the Bitcoin products available on CityIndex. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com


Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Ethereum USD Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
Yesterday 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    The history of money
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
      Research
      Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 19, 2023 03:30 PM
        ETH/USD outlook: Shanghai Upgrade(s) Ether to $2K
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 03:04 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.