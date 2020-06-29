Currency Pair of the Week EURUSD

June 29, 2020 7:08 AM
3 views
Bank notes of different currencies

With the onslaught of economic data, combined with continued negotiations in Brexit talks, EUR/USD has potential for some volatility this week.  There also continues to be fears of increased coronavirus cases, along with additional fiscal and monetary stimulus from both sides of the Atlantic. 

June 30th brings month-end, quarter-end, and the half year mark.  And along with that brings the usual month end data, the biggest of which will be US Non-Farm Payrolls which have been moved to Thursday this week because of the US Independence Day holiday on Friday. Expectations for June are for +3,074,000 new jobs added to the economy vs +2,509,500 in May.  These may seem like extremely large numbers, however, recall that the US lost over -20,000,000 in April!  The data could have volatile implications for the US Dollar

The UK and the EU are set to meet again to discuss Brexit.  Boris Johnson has said that he wants a deal in place by the end of July, although some are saying it will not happen until mid-October.  Johnson has threatened to walk away from the table soon if there is no progress, which would affect both the Euro and the Pound.

Fears are rising along with the increased number of coronavirus cases in the US and Europe.  Arizona, Florida, and Texas are the main US states with large spikes in the number of cases.  In Europe, Germany has seen a few hotspots, however not nearly as many as in the US.  Fed Governor Powell and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday to address the stimulus for the US economic because of the coronavirus. The Trump administration is also considering a new $1 trillion stimulus package.  In addition, Germany has voted in its lower house to cut the value-added tax (VAT) from 19% to 16%.  The upper house will vote on the VAT later Monday, in addition to additional payment stimulus of 300 Euros per child.

Technically on a daily timeframe, EUR/USD has bounced off the April 24th lows to the 161.8% extension level from the March 30th highs to the April 24th lows near 1.1406.  The pair is now consolidating in a pennant formation.  If EUR/USD breaks out of the pennant formation above 1.1300, the target would be above the March 9th highs (1.1492) near 1.1700.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-timeframe, EUR/USD has pulled back to the 38.2% retracement level from the May 14th low to the June 10th highs near 1.1173. The pair then bounced to the top of the downward sloping channel near 1.1420.  The 38.2% retracement level now acts as the first level of support.  Below there is the bottom trendline of the channel and the 50% retracement level near 1.1097. First resistance is the top of the channel trendline near 1.1300 and then the previous highs at 1.1420.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Given the economic data and the macro events in Europe and the US this week, in addition to the technical setup, EUR/USD could see some volatility this week. Watch for headline spikes and make sure to have proper risk/reward in place.


Related tags: EUR USD Coronavirus NFP Currency pair of the week

Latest market news

ISM services, RBA, BOC meeting, China CPI: The Week Ahead – 01/09/2023
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Oil and the dollar strengthen on jobs data, Nasdaq dips
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Earnings This Week: GameStop, C3.ai and UK housebuilders
Yesterday 04:13 PM
IPO outlook: Can Arm and Instacart revive the IPO market?
Yesterday 02:04 PM
Nasdaq100 forecast: Stocks rise after a Goldilocks jobs report
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 1, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
By:
David Scutt
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
      EUR/USD: positioning for a peak in US bond yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money: from silver coins to credit cards
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        May 18, 2023 03:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.