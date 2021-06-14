Currency Pair of the Week USDNOK

June 14, 2021 8:58 AM
23 views
multiple currencies

Its FOMC time!  The biggest question traders will be looking for the FOMC to answer is: “Will the committee begin to talk about tapering?”  Inflation has been stronger than expected since the last meeting, with a headline CPI print of 5% YoY in May. At the meeting in April, Jerome Powell continued to say that the inflation is transitory, however several board members have recently indicated that it may be time to take a closer look.  In addition,  Non-Farm Payrolls for April and May were weaker than expected and there are still roughly 7.4 million people who haven’t returned to jobs since the pandemic.  With the Fed stating that they are willing to let inflation run hot as they focus on maximizing employment, was this NFP data enough for them to consider a tapering discussion? The Fed currently is buying $120 billion bonds per month under the quantitative easing program.  If the FOMC indicates that they are talking about tapering, they need to tip-toe around their language as to not cause a “taper tantrum”.  See our complete guide to the upcoming FOMC meeting HERE. The DXY went bid on Friday, presumably on position squaring and short squeezing ahead of the Fed.   Separately, it appears a bi-partisan infrastructure spending plan has been agreed to worth $1.2 trillion and does not include social programs (recall Biden was looking for a $2 trillion plan.) 

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

The Norges Bank also meets this week to discuss interest rate policy.  They are considered to be one of the front-runners to raise interest rates the earliest.  At their previous meeting, Norway’s central bank said they will continue with the current monetary expansion however, they also noted that they will be ready to raise rates toward the latter half of 2021.  Last week, Norway released inflation data.  The headline YoY print was 2.7% vs 3.1% expected while the Core Inflation Rate was 1.5% YoY vs 2.1% expected.  Will the committee consider this a “one time” miss, or will this affect their guidance and cause the central bank to push their rate hike forecast further out?

On a daily timeframe, USD/NOK  hasn’t been much since mid-April when price fell below 8.3800.  As a crude export led country, the value of the Norwegian Krone is often been correlated with the price of Crude Oil.  However, currently, the correlation coefficient between WTI Crude Oil and USD/NOK is only -0.21,  meaning there is almost no correlation between the 2 assets.  If the Norges Bank is looking for inflation to come from crude oil, they aren’t getting it right now.  USD/NOK has been moving lower in a descending wedge formation since putting in pandemic highs in March 2020.  On May 21st, price drifted sideways outside the wedge.  Expectations are that price will retrace the wedge, however thus far, price has yet to do so.

Chart shows a fall in the USD against the NOK and why it's a currency of the week. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, it’s easy to see that since the beginning of 2021, USD/NOK has been trading in 2 very well-defined ranges:  between 8.38 and 8.68 prior to April 19th and between 8.18 and 8.38 from April 18th until today.  The pair has tried multiple times to trade outside either end of those ranges, however, continues to fail. Will either of the central bank meetings his week be able to push USD/NOK above 8.38 or below 8.18.  Resistance is at the prior trading range highs of 8.68. The 200 Day Moving Average sits just above that at 8.6880.  If the Norges Bank remains hawkish than the FOMC, the pair can break down below 8.18, which also happens to confluence with the top downward sloping trendline of the wedge on the daily timeframe, the next support level is the bottom trendline of the wedge near 8.08.

Chart shows a fall in the USD against the NOK and why it's a currency of the week. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

With 2 central bank meetings this week which could affect USD/NOK, there are potential opportunities for a good deal of 2-way volatility in this pair. 

Learn more about forex trading opportunities
Related tags: Forex NOK FOMC Trade Ideas Currency pair of the week

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Yields in focus – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:00 AM
    Tumbleweed on a concrete floor
    How to trade low volatility: strategies for quiet markets
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Yesterday 09:23 AM
      USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 21, 2023 11:07 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        September 21, 2023 03:21 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.