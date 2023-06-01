DAX, EUR/GBP Analysis: European open – 1st June 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst
May 31, 2023 11:36 PM
129 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 24 points (0.34%) and currently trades at 7,115.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 206.75 points (0.67%) and currently trades at 31,094.63
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 153.39 points (0.84%) and currently trades at 18,387.66
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 102.94 points (0.83%) and currently trades at 12,436.37

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 23.5 points (0.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,469.64
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 29 points (0.69%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,247.04
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 88 points (0.56%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,752.02

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -23 points (-0.07%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 1.25 points (0.03%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -25.75 points (-0.18%)

 

20230601futuresFX

 

  • The US debt-ceiling looks set to be raised just in time to avoid a government default, following a majority vote in favour in the Republican House of representatives.
  • Tech stocks were the clear winner in May with the Nasdaq rising to a 13-month high (and the Nikkei following suit) whilst shares across Europe and Asia plunged into the4 back of the month
  • A private manufacturing PMI report for China delivered a mixed message, and remains overshadowed by the gloomier government report released yesterday
  • With bets now reduced of a Fed hike following dovish comments from Fed Vice Chair Jefferson, it could take some strong employment numbers (from jobless claims or ADP figures) or today’s ISM report to meaningfully support the US dollar
  • We’re looking for further losses on the DAX daily chart, although we want to see how prices behave after the open to see if it can produce a minor rebound within yesterday’s range
  • EUR/GBP finds itself near multi-month lows in a tight consolidation, and potentially within 1-2 trading days away from a key support level

 

US debt-ceiling bill passes the House

The US debt-ceiling looks set to be raised just in time to avoid a government default, following a majority vote in favour in the Republican House of representatives. It will now be passed over to the Democratic Senate and is likely to be plain sailing from here (famous last words). There was little to no market reaction as the bill’s success has more than likely already been priced in, leaving only downside potential for Wall Street should the Senate deliver a surprise blow to the deal this week.

 

Tech stocks outperformed weak markets in May

20230602monthlycandle

There was a clear divergence in stock markets in May with tech stocks coming out on top and leaving all else for dust. European shares posted notable bearish candles, with the DAX pulling back from its very brief all-time high and the FTSE winning the ‘best bearish candle’ award. Several of these indices closed at the low of the month on high volume, but we also need to factor in month-end flows and seasonality, as May (and June) tend to be less favourable for bullish bets on the stock market.

It's not uncommon to see at least minor retracements against strong moves, especially at the start of a new month. So whilst the trends point lower overall for European shares, we’re on guard for some fickle price action as we head into June.

 

China’s slight PMI beat failed to rekindle bullish sprits in Asia

20230601caixinPMI

China delivered some slightly better data today via Caixin’s manufacturing PMI – a private survey which runs independently to the official NBS report. The Caixin PMI expanded for the first month in three, with manufacturing output hitting an 11-month high thanks to “firmer client demand”. However, employment contracted at its fastest pace since February 2020. A win for the global fight against inflation is to see “input costs fall solidly”.

It helped Asian indices pick themselves up from yesterday’s lows yet failed to spark a material risk-on vibe for the session, as investors seem to be taking greater notice of the government’s gloomier take from yesterday; manufacturing contracted for a second month at its fastest pace in six, whilst services expanded at its slows pace in four months.  But another driver for weak sentiment has been on the back of the Hang Seng reaching a technical bear market yesterday, having fallen over 20% from its prior cycle high as investors seemingly give up on China’s recovery.

 

DAX daily chart:

20230601daxFX

The further price action develops, the more it appears that the DAX’s rally to it brief all-time high was a ‘last hurrah’, as momentum has turned swiftly lower and prices have printed a lower low and lower high on the daily chart. Furthermore, yesterday’s low attempted to break beneath the consolidation ahead of the fatal rally so we’re retaining a bearish bias over the near-term.

With that said, we’d prefer to see how prices react at today’s open. Perhaps we’ll see a minor rebound, in which case bears could seek area of weakness within yesterday’s range, with the 50-day EMA and 50-day MA on hand to provide potential resistance around 15,750. Alternatively, bears could wait for a break of yesterday’s low and seek a run for the 15,483 low near a 100% projection level. A break beneath which brings gap support into focus around 15,343.

 

EUR/GBP chart:

20230601eurgbpFX

 

Falling just over 2% in May, EUR/GBP has endured its worst month in ten. It also closed at the low of the month to really rub it in, thanks to speculation that the BOE may hike at least twice more to 5% and a slew of weaker inflation data from Europe.  It has also fallen for four consecutive days following a multi-week sideways range.

Its next major support level for bears to target (or bulls to defend) is the December low around 0.8550. Prices are forming a potential bear flag which projects a target around the December low, but if prices retrace higher first we have the daily pivot point ~0.8610 and a volume cluster ~0.8630 for bears to consider fading into.

 

 

Events and themes in focus for today (times in GMT+1)

20230601calendarBST

 

View the full economic calendar

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Dax Indices Forex EUR/GBP Trade Ideas European Open

Latest market news

EUR/USD: when the US dollar and yields rise in tandem, trouble often follows
Today 03:34 AM
Gold may be lower against the dollar, but it’s holding up elsewhere
Today 02:45 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ intervention risk escalates but will it actually work?
Today 12:28 AM
AUD/USD plunges ahead of GDP, yields and USD surge: Asian Open – 06/09/2023
Yesterday 10:18 PM
Oil prices rise on production cuts and US soft-landing talk
Yesterday 06:12 PM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil extraction
DAX , Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
September 4, 2023 07:25 AM
    gold_06
    Gold, DAX: Forecast Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 1, 2023 06:30 AM
      EUR/USD, DAX, gold analysis: European open – 30/08/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 30, 2023 04:43 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        DAX ,USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        August 29, 2023 07:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.