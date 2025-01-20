DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?

With the US out, it has understandably been a quiet day so far in Europe where major indices were trading mixed but holding onto their recent impressive gains. Some of the major European indices hit new record highs last week, including the high-flying German DAX index.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:00 AM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

DAX outlook: With the US out, it has understandably been a quiet day so far in Europe where major indices were trading mixed but holding onto their recent impressive gains. Some of the major European indices hit new record highs last week, including the high-flying German DAX index. Even the UK’s FTSE joined the run. However, despite a big rally, none of the Wall Street indices broke to new unchartered territories, while China’s markets remained out of favour. It was still a pretty impressive week for most major indices, all things considered. The week ahead promises to be an interesting one, and it could start with a bang – even if without the participation of Wall Street on Monday, where banks will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Donald Trump will start his second term as US President today.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

 

European stocks surge to record highs

 

On Friday, major stock indices enjoyed a strong rally, fuelled by record highs in major European indices like Germany’s DAX and the UK’s FTSE 100.  What was driving this optimism? Well, significant drop in global bond yields, thanks to weaker-than-expected inflation data out of both the US and UK, played a key role. Adding to the good news, surprisingly strong corporate earnings and stronger economic data from China also eased concerns about the health of the world’s second largest economy. What’s more, the ceasefire in Gaza also provided a boost to investor sentiment. 

 

Trump’s Inauguration

 

But let’s not get too comfortable. With Donald Trump set to take office on Monday, volatility could make a dramatic return. Trump’s pledge to hit the ground running with bold and potentially disruptive policies could potentially shake up European markets in the weeks ahead. And with Trump’s administration likely to revisit trade tariffs, China’s exports could also come under pressure, potentially reigniting market volatility.

 

Global PMI Data Could Shape the DAX outlook 

 

Friday, January 24, will bring PMI releases from across the globe, offering an early glimpse into economic health. For Europe, where concerns about growth have weighed on currencies like the euro and pound, the data will be closely watched. 

 

Interestingly, weaker currencies have been a boon for European equities, as investors bet on looser monetary policies in 2024. So far, recession fears have been muted, allowing stocks to shrug off softer economic data. But the question remains: how long can this disconnect last? 

 

If PMIs show any improvement, the euro might catch a break, easing some of the selling pressure it has faced. However, it would likely take exceptionally poor numbers to dampen the current enthusiasm in stock markets. For now, the bulls seem firmly in control. 

 

DAX testing major resistance trend

 

The DAX has reached a pivotal point, testing resistance at the upper boundary of its long-term bullish channel as well as a medium-term channel established back in 2022. This dual resistance, combined with negative divergence on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), hints that the rally’s momentum might soon lose steam. 

 

DAX outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Here’s the catch: while the DAX has hit new all-time highs, the RSI, which recently climbed above the overbought level of 70, is now making lower highs. This divergence between price and momentum is often a red flag for an impending correction. Yet, so far, the DAX has defied this signal. 

 

For now, the uptrend is commanding the market, making it a buyer’s game until something fundamentally shifts. Traders will be closely watching for bearish price action or clear signs of a reversal. The December high, sitting just above the 20,500 level, is the key support to monitor. If this level holds, the bulls may have another shot at extending the rally. But if it breaks, it could mark the beginning of a much-needed correction.

 

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Dax GER40 Germany 40 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:10 AM
GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
Today 08:17 AM
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

germany_01
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 14, 2025 09:18 AM
    stocks_03
    DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 9, 2025 01:00 PM
      germany_01
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 8, 2025 09:59 AM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday – January 7, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 7, 2025 12:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.