DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:44 AM
6 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • DAX outlook: German index hits resistance
  • Rising oil prices could weigh on stocks
  • DAX index testing key resistance

 

At the time of writing, the stock markets were starting to come off their best levels. With this being the month- and quarter-end, there will be lots of repositioning today, which may mean lower stock prices later, given that we have been in a risk off market environment for much of September. In any event, volatility is here to stay.

 

 

Before discussing the macro factors further, let’s take a quick look at the DAX’s chart…

 

DAX outlook: German index hits resistance

 

DAX outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The German index has now pushed into what could be a strong resistance zone in the shaded region. This area was previously support until it broke down earlier this week. Once support, it could turn into resistance moving forward. For that reason, there is a risk we could see renewed weakness come into the German stock market – at least from a technical standpoint anyway.

 

So, why are stocks higher and can the recovery last?

 

After heavy selling pressure comes a big bounce. That’s precisely what happened yesterday with global markets recovering sharply off their lows, before extending those gains into the first half of today’s session. Ironically, Thursday’s bounce in stocks appears to have been triggered by softer-than-expected US data. The rationale is that weaker data will discourage the Fed from tightening its belt further, and simultaneously increases the chances of a sooner-than-expected rate cuts. But let’s not jump into any conclusions as the monthly data can be quite volatile. The Fed looks at the trend of data than month-over-month volatility. More evidence is needed to reverse the sharp bullish repricing of US monetary policy that has helped to propel the dollar to new highs on the year and bond yields to their highest levels since 2007.

 

For this exact reason, the DAX was able to rise despite more data weakness from the Eurozone, as it cemented expectations that the ECB won’t hike again. However, while the market recovery makes some sense in that regard, weak data is not good news for stocks in the long term. So, I reckon the DAX and European markets have further room to the downside.

 

Anyway, German retail sales fell 1.2% month-over-month versus 0.5% expected, while Eurozone annual CPI eased to 4.3% on the headline and 4.5% on the core front, both lower than expected (4.5% and 4.8%) and below the previous month’s prints (of 5.2 and 5.3 percent, respectively).

 

 

DAX outlook: Rising oil prices could weigh on stocks

 

Another reason why I am not so bullish on European stocks is because of crude oil. Though crude oil prices fell for a second day, they remain in a strong bullish trend. The OPEC is highly unlikely to change its policy next week and this will likely keep prices supported towards $100. This is concerning for investors and central banks. Rising oil prices should make stagflation even worse for oil-importing countries in the Eurozone, Japan and China, among others. This comes as borrowing costs have skyrocketed across the developed economies. In the US mortgage rates surged to a 23-year high this week, providing yet another blow to the housing market. According to Freddie Mac, the rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.31% from 7.19% the week prior, reaching levels last seen in the year 2000.

 

If crude oil were to rise further, this could fuel inflation worries and thus drive bond yields higher again. So, taking everything into consideration, I think that the risks remain skewed to the downside for stock markets.

Look forward to next week

 

 

Investors will be looking forward to some more important data releases from the US next when we will have the likes of the ISM Services PMI and the monthly jobs report to look forward to, among the key data highlights. Today saw the core PCE index came in a bit weaker than anticipated, as too did personal spending, while the Chicago PMI was much weaker at 44.1 versus 4.7.5 eyed.

 

 

US ISM Services PMI

Wednesday, October 4

 

The Fed has indicated that its tightening cycle may not be over just yet. But macro indicators in the US have weakened more than expected off late, which is why the market feels like the Fed’s job is done for now in terms of hiking. The dollar bulls will be looking for further evidence in incoming data, such as Wednesday’s ISM Services PMI, to support the Fed’s view. But if we now start to see a trend of weaker data emerge, then this will call into question the Fed’s strong inclination towards rate cuts being pushed further out in 2024, with the possibility of one more hike before the end of this year.

 

US nonfarm payrolls report

Friday, October 6

 

Concerns over interest rates remaining high for longer in the US has caused lots of volatility in recent weeks. Until Thursday’s reversal, we had seen a sharp sell-off in stocks while bond yields climbed to levels last seen before the global financial crisis. The market is worried about inflation and oil prices remaining high, which could call for one more rate increase before the end of 2023, or keep rate cuts off the table until at least H2 of 2024. So, as well as the headline jobs number, this month’s wages data should be monitored closely. A bigger rise in wages should support the dollar.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Dax Germany 40 Trade Ideas Indices

Latest market news

Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Today 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Today 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Today 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD could suffer from rising oil prices - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:24 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

germany_03
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 10:01 AM
    Research
    USD/CHF aims for 12th bullish day, DAX on the ropes: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 27, 2023 05:36 AM
      germany_06
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 26, 2023 07:00 AM
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 analysis: European open – 26/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 26, 2023 04:50 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.