Dollar correction potential

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 30, 2018 7:53 AM
9 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The US dollar looks rather fatigued and we think it may be set for a correction of some sort in the coming days. After a three-month rally, the Dollar Index is flat so far in July and with just one more day of the month left, we can’t see it staging a late rally now. Undoubtedly, the dollar’s hesitation this month is largely due to profit-taking after it rose sharply in the previous months on the back of stronger macro data, which cemented expectations that there will at least be two more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve before the year is out. Now it appears as though that the bullishness is priced in, as indicated, for example, by the dollar’s lack of positive response to stronger incoming US data. Indeed, not even news that the world’s largest economy grew 4.1% annualised in the second quarter – which was the best reading since 2014 – was enough to lift the reserve currency out of its recent tight range on Friday. Instead, the DXY closed lower and once again frustrated the bulls.

Meanwhile pockets of strength in some other currencies may be another factor dampening the appetite for the dollar. The Canadian dollar, for example, has shown relative strength of late owing to a hawkish central bank, positive domestic data and firmer crude oil prices last week. But ongoing NAFTA uncertainty has capped the upside for the Loonie. Meanwhile, there is a lot on the agenda this week which could lead to significant volatility in the major currency pairs, potentially providing plenty of tradable opportunities. With the Bank of Japan and Bank of England on the agenda, we could see the pound and yen coming into increased scrutiny, and possibly with positive outcomes. So the dollar could ease a little against these currencies in the short-term outlook.

The dollar correction potential is supported by some technical signs of weakness on the daily chart of the Dollar Index, especially around the 95.50 key resistance level. Here, a false break reversal pattern may have been created when the bulls staged an unsuccessful breakout attempt on July 19. On that day, the DXY created an inverted hammer candlestick pattern and since then we have seen some bearish price action and acceptance below that key 95.50 resistance. The bears now need to see a decisive break below short-term support and bullish trend line around the 94.30 level. If this were to happen then they may start targeting the liquidity pools below the previous lows at 93.71 and 93.19, with the next untested horizontal support coming in at 92.65.


Source: TradingView.com and FOREX.com. Please note, this product is not available to US clients

Related tags: Dollar Dollar index DXY Forex Forex

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
Yesterday 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
Yesterday 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
Yesterday 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
Yesterday 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.