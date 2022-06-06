Dollar could find renewed strength ahead of CPI, FOMC

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 6, 2022 10:31 AM
12 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
The US dollar has been on the backfoot over the last few weeks, giving back some of its past gains against currencies where the central bank is catching up with the Fed in terms of interest rate hikes – most notably, commodity dollars. However, against currencies where interest rates are seen remaining low for longer, the greenback is still looking strong. The likes of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc come to mind. The USD/JPY resumed sharply higher last week after ending its 3-week consolidation. This week, the USD/CHF could be the one to watch out for as the divergence in monetary policy stances of the US and Switzerland grows ever larger.  
 

Fed could hike by 50 bps in June, July and September 

 
The Fed remains the most hawkish of central banks out there, although others are also catching up. On Friday we saw a stronger-than-expected US jobs data for May. The data suggests the US Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive tightening to rein in price pressures.  
 
Speaking of which, we will US CPI to look forward to on Friday, which is going to be the key data the week. US inflation edged a little lower in April to 8.3% but it remains to be seen whether prices have peaked. If CPI doesn’t come down fast, this could keep stocks under pressure as the Fed will have to continue with its aggressive hiking until price pressures come down meaningfully.  
 
The market is fully expecting another 50-bps increase in interest rates on June 15, and another similar hike in July. In fact, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she would even back a 50-basis point hike in September if inflation has not started to fall back by then. Markets are currently 85% confident that there will be a third 50-basis-point increase in September. 
 
If the Fed and inflation data continue to point towards more aggressive policy tightening then this should keep the dollar supported against the likes of the franc and yen, as well as other currencies where the central bank is expected to pursue a more modest tightening or no tightening at all.  

 

USD/CHF ready to resume higher? 

 
The franc found some support in mid last week on the back of stronger inflation data from Switzerland. But the USD/CHF has risen again, potentially on the verge of resuming the big rally that began in April: 
 
220606 usdchf
 
The USD/CHF looks like it has found a new base around the 0.96 handle. The 50% retracement level around 0.9630 is increasingly looking like a pivotal level. A clean break above this level today could set the stage for a rally towards 0.9700 next, a level which was previously support. We may see some hesitation around 0.9700, but if that level also breaks then we could see rates climb towards 0.9870ish, the next line of resistance.  

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD/CHF

Latest market news

S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
Today 12:32 PM
A final rate rises to curb inflation
Today 11:32 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Risk off as oil rises but yields dip
Today 11:09 AM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:48 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Netflix earnings impact NFLX stock?
Today 07:40 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
EUR/USD analysis: US CPI provides dollar fresh impetus – for now
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 11, 2023 10:38 AM
      aus_08
      AUD/USD rises with indices on soft USD, yields: Asian Open – 11/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 10, 2023 09:55 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        S&P 500 and Dollar Index Analysis - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 10, 2023 11:09 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.