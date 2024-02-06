Dollars and Sense: The Short-Term Case for US Dollar Strength

How interest rate differentials, scarcity, and falling liquidity could work together to boost the US dollar

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 6, 2024 9:32 AM
USA flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Dollar: The Attraction of Interest Rates Differentials

 

Interest Rate Differentials (IRDs) are commonly used by forex traders to leverage carry trade strategies, aiming to profit from the interest rate spread between low-yield and high-yield currencies.

 

Currently, the US dollar is looking the most attractive that it has in decades, driven mainly by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate policies, which have pushed the yield on overnight deposits to approximately 5.3%.

 

This environment has led to a peculiar scenario where the Federal Reserve's rates on cash deposits surpass the yields on investment-grade corporate bonds, currently at about 5.2%.

 

Vincent Deluard, CFA, and Director of Global Macro Strategy at StoneX, notes the anomaly, adding "This is the first time in history that keeping cash at the Fed pays more than lending to corporations." He adds, “Looking at junk bonds, the current spread of 2.5% over the Fed Funds rate is also the lowest in history.”

 

This inversion of the risk premium, where the expected returns on risk assets fall below those on risk-free assets, comes at a time where there are no real extraordinary growth opportunities elsewhere either.

 

The stagnation of S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) over the past two years, coupled with a modest growth forecast of 2.5% over the next year, underpins this view.

 

Deluard forecasts that the Federal Reserve might hold off on any Federal Funds rate adjustments in the short to medium-term, wary of contributing to resurgent inflationary pressures.

 

US Dollar: The Impact of Scarcity

 

Deluard highlights scarcity as another key factor propelling the US dollar forward in the near-term.

 

Scarcity, in economic terms, refers to the basic principle that resources are limited. In the context of the US dollar, scarcity can arise from many factors, including Federal Reserve policy decisions.

 

During the pandemic, the Federal Reserve aggressively bought assets like government bonds to inject money into the financial system, a process known as Quantitative Easing (QE). The Federal Reserve is in the process of now reducing its balance sheet following the pandemic, by approximately $100 billion per month, in a process known as Quantitative Tightening (QT).

 

QT reverses QE by letting these bonds mature without reinvestment or by selling them, thus pulling money out of the economy and causing US dollars to become increasingly scarce.

 

US Dollar: How Falling Liquidity Could Boost the USD

 

The Federal Reserve plays a key role in managing liquidity to ensure the US economy remains stable. One of the tools it uses to manage excess liquidity in the system is the Reverse Repo Facility.

 

Under the scheme, financial institutions buy securities from the Federal Reserve every day with an agreement to sell them back the next, with the profit from the transaction equating to the overnight interest for the cash loan.

 

This helps the Federal Reserve regulate the amount of money flowing through the economy and keep a grip on short-term interest rates. In its attempt to achieve a soft landing for the US economy, the Federal Reserve has the challenge of reducing its balance sheet and inflation, in tandem.

 

Deluard notes that from a liquidity perspective, the ‘everything rally’ that we’ve experienced over the past three months, has in large part been driven by the withdrawal of almost $700 billion from the Reverse Repo Facility since June last year.

 

And against the backdrop of QT and the overarching negative risk premium landscape, we could see Treasury debt offerings be well positioned to absorb the remaining excess liquidity exiting the Fed’s Reverse Repo Facility, which supports near-term bullish US dollar sentiment.

 

If you found this type of analysis valuable, please consider signing up for a free trial of Vincent's Global Macro Insights newsletter here!

Related tags: US Dollar Fundamental Analysis DXY Fed

Latest market news

GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: US Inflation and Middle East Reforms
Today 09:02 AM
Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
Today 06:29 AM
Traders flipped to net-long yen exposure: COT report
Today 06:04 AM
EUR/USD: Bold ECB, sticky US inflation a recipe for euro hurt
Today 03:29 AM
USD/JPY: Could US inflation data unleash the next big market move?
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_states_01
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
By:
James Stanley
December 6, 2024 02:58 PM
    US_flag_graph
    US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Eye Resistance Ahead of NFP
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 4, 2024 02:02 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 3, 2024 06:28 PM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        US Dollar Snaps Back, USD/JPY Descending Triangle Breakdown
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 27, 2024 06:58 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.