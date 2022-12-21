Dow hits key level as stocks extend rally

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 21, 2022 12:14 PM
49 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Following on Tuesday’s bullish reversal, we saw some big moves in European indices today, before Wall Street provided an extra bout of buying power. Markets have made back a good chunk of their losses suffered in the aftermath of the hawkish ECB and FOMC meetings. Yet, it remains to be seen whether the sellers will come back now as the major indices test key levels, given that we haven’t had many bullish catalysts since those central bank meetings.

Market sentiment remains largely cagey. The two-day rebound we have seen suggests investors have now digested those hawkish central bank meetings. But I am struggling to find compelling reasons as to why the bulls will keep on buying stocks going forward. So, there may yet be more drama to come in these last few trading days of 2023.

I reckon the markets face a bumpy road ahead as high inflation continues to hurt consumer pockets and, in turn, company top and bottom lines. And with more rate increases to come, this is far from an ideal environment for stock markets to thrive. We have already had a bif recover

Anyway, we will leave the fundamentals aside and concentrate on the charts. And one particular market that has just caught my attention is the Dow:

DJIA

At the time of writing, the Dow was testing key resistance around 33400 area. As you can see, this level was the last major support before it broke down last week. Once support, could it now turn into strong resistance leading to a big sell-off?

If resistance holds here, I would expect to see a drop back to the high of Tuesday’s range at 33,000. And if that level fails to offer support, then there is a possibility we will see a revisit of the week’s low, which at 32500 happens to be where the 200-day average comes into play.

However, if resistance at 33400 breaks convincingly, then that would end the renewed bearish bias.

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dow Jones US30 Indices Stock indices

Latest market news

S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks hold steady as oil prices lift inflation
Today 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 13, 2023
Today 12:51 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/JPY and GBP/USD in focus
Today 11:41 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 11:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will iPhone 15 and China impact Apple stock?
Today 10:03 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_02
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 13, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:51 PM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    Pound analysis: GBP/JPY and GBP/USD in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:41 AM
      japan_10
      USD/JPY rises into US CPI, GBP/AUD holds key support: European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 04:46 AM
        gold_05
        Gold probes the 200-day EMA ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 13/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:09 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.