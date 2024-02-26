Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA hovers around record highs in a quiet start to a busy week

US stocks are trading quietly on Monday, hovering around the record highs reached last week after blowout Nvidia earnings boosted AI optimism & stocks higher. This week, attention is back on the economic calendar with US core PCE, the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation, due on Thursday. The market is pricing in the first Fed rate cut in June.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 26, 2024 8:53 AM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures 0.16% at 39149

S&P futures 0.20% at 5093

Nasdaq futures 0.35% at 17971

In Europe

FTSE -0.13% at 7689

Dax 028% at 17440

  • Indices pause for breath around record highs
  • US core PCE inflation data will be the main focus
  • Oil falls on increased supply and demand concerns 

Stocks start quietly with inflation data in focus

U.S. stocks are pointing to a quiet open on Monday after a record run in the previous week, and as investors look ahead to key inflation data on Thursday.

The hype over artificial intelligence got a shot in the arm after consensus-beating results from Nvidia, which helped both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones climb to record levels last week.

This week, attention is focused on economic data, inflation, and the Federal Reserve's path for interest rates. Thursday sees the release of the core PCE index, the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation.

The data comes as investors have repriced rate cut expectations since the start of the year, with June now seen as the likely start of rate cuts. This is more or less in line with what the Fed has suggested.

As well as core PCE data, Q4 GDP data is also due on Wednesday, which is expected to show that economic growth may have slowed in recent quarters.

Earnings season is also coming to a close, but there are still major retailers on tap this week, with Lowe’s, Macy's, and Best Buy set to report quarterly earnings across the week. Investors will be watching closely for any signs of a spending slowdown.

Corporate news

Ford will be in focus after the automaker confirms it has stopped shipments of all its 2024 model F-150 lightning trucks on sighting quality cheques.

Berkshire Hathaway will also be under the spotlight after announcing its results over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tesla rival BYD, the Chinese EV maker, unveiled a new electronic supercar this weekend that can hit speeds similar to those of high-end models such as Ferrari.

Market Outlook Indices

DJIA  forecast – technical analysis

 

The Dow Jones continues to trade above its rising trendline, hovering around all-time highs. Thr RSI bearish divergence suggests that the index could struggle from here, with at least a period of consolidation on the cards. Support can be seen at 38335, last week’s low, with a break below here opening the door to 38000, the February low. On the upside, buyers will look to scale to fresh all-time highs towards 40,000.

dow jones forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, GBP/USD rises

The USD booked its first weekly decline since the start of the year last week and is kicking off today on the back foot. Investors are cautious ahead of Thursday's inflation data, which could provide more clues over when the Fed will cut rates.

EUR/USD is rising, adding to last week's gains amid a weak U.S. dollar and as investors await her speech by EC president Christine Lagarde. Despite the ongoing economic downturn in the region and cooling inflation, the central bank has been reluctant to discuss cutting interest rates.

GBP/USD is heading for a fifth straight day of gains, marking its longest winning run this year. The pound has performed well across the past week despite little in the way of high impacting data. Currency remains propped up on the whole by the expectations that the Bank of England will not be among the first major central banks to cut rates. The market is widely expecting the central bank to cut rates in August.

Oil falls on rising supply & a weak demand outlook  

After falling 3.4% across the previous week, oil prices extend those losses on Monday amid slowing demand and rising non-OPEC supply.

Weekly data from Baker Hughes showed the number of U.S. oil rigs rose by six last week; meanwhile, the Wafa oilfield in western Libya also resumed operations following a short halt over the weekend. Increased supply kept the pressure on oil prices, as did the prospect of higher interest rates for a longer time.

Concerns over possible delays to interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks are also weighing down oil prices. High-interest rates for longer could hurt the demand outlook and economic growth.

 

Related tags: US Open DJIA USD Oil

Latest market news

EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

US_flag_NYC
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 11, 2024 02:20 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX is muted at record high ahead of CPI this week
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 9, 2024 02:25 PM
      USA flag
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 6, 2024 02:36 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after jobs data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 5, 2024 02:53 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.