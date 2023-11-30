Dow makes all-time high in hopes of spring rate cuts

The Dow Jones achieved an all-time high of 35,802 in afternoon trade, signifying the equity market’s bullish tone spurred by hoped-for interest rate cuts. Traders are placing a 40% probability of a March rate cut in the Fed Funds rate. The Fed’s favored inflation measure cooled to 3.5% annual growth, welcome but still above its 2.0% target.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
November 30, 2023 3:45 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The Dow Jones achieved an all-time high of 35,802 in afternoon trade, signifying the equity market’s bullish tone spurred by hoped-for interest rate cuts. Traders are placing a 40% probability of a March rate cut in the Fed Funds rate. The Fed’s favored inflation measure cooled to 3.5% annual growth, welcome but still above its 2.0% target.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Fed’s favored inflation measure continued to cool in October

  • The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, grew 3.0% year-on-year in October, down from 3.4% in September
  • "Core" PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, rose 3.5%, as expected, and down from 3.7% last month
  • In related data, personal income increased 0.2% month-on-month in October, as expected, while the September reading was revised up a tick to 0.4%
  • Personal consumption expenditures also matched expectations by rising 0.2% month-on-month, down from 0.7% last month

Further oil production cuts by OPEC+ fail to benefit the oil price

  • Traders took note of a bearish reversal in energy prices, with crude oil down roughly 3% at one point today, despite what would otherwise have been seen to be bullish news of output cuts from OPEC+ announced after its virtual meeting today
  • OPEC+ will cut output by one million barrels per day in the next calendar year, in addition to Saudi Arabia’s current voluntary one million-bpd cut
  • OPEC+ output is currently near 43 million bpd, down 5 million bpd from previous production levels, reflecting weak global demand conditions
  • Reports from OPEC+ also indicate that Brazil will be joining the cartel in January, adding more weight to output cuts

Continuing unemployment claims surge

  • First-time claims for unemployment insurance rose to 218,00 in the week ending November 25, much as expected, and up from 211,00 the previous week
  • Four-week moving average claims were virtually unchanged at 220,000 claims
  • Continuing claims for the week ending November 18 surged by 86,00 to 1.927 million, and the four-week moving average for continuing claims rose 28,750 to 1.866 million (both signs that the jobless are finding it more challenging to get back into the labor market)

China’s economic growth revised lower, PMI data weakens

International agencies are downgrading 2024 growth projections for China’s economy to the 4.6% – 4.7% range, down from expectations of 5.2 – 5.4% this year. Today’s Purchasing Manager’s Indexes (PMI) showed the economy failing to revive. Observers question whether China’s boost to infrastructure spending will be effective amid China’s new challenges of geopolitical risks, low birth rates, and an aging population.

  • China’s official manufacturing PMI fell to 49.4 in November, missing market expectations of 49.7, and down from 49.5 in October – the manufacturing has been contracting since April
  • The new domestic orders index slipped to 49.4 in November, down from 49.5 in October, and the new export orders subindex fell to 46.3 from 46.8 in October
  • The non-manufacturing ‘services’ PMI also slid to 50.2 in November from 50.6 last month – the lowest this year
  • The construction subindex was up from 53.5 to 55, supported by a new round of infrastructure construction

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Dow hits all-time high

  • The Dow Jones index was today’s market leader, up 1.1% to an all-time high, with the Russell 2000 up 0.2%, the S&P 500 was down 0.2%, and the Nasdaq was down 0.8%
  • Foreign markets followed the rally in US equities, with the Nikkei 225 FTSE 100 and the up 0.5%, 0.4%, and 0.3%, respectively
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 13.3

Bonds yields rise, Dollar rallies

  • 2- and 10-year yields rose to 4.70% and 4.34%, respectively.
  • 10-year TIPS index-linked yields rose to 2.08%
  • The dollar index rose 0.7% to 103.5
  • Versus the dollar, the Euro and Yen were down 0.7%, while Sterling was down 0.5%

Gold and oil see profit-taking

  • Oil prices fell 2.2% to $76.2 per barrel as demand concerns continue to hang over the market and despite OPEC+ announcing further production cuts
  • Gold prices saw profit-taking, down 0.5% to $2,058 per ounce, while Silver prices rose 0.7% to $25.6 per ounce
  • The grain and oilseed markets were mixed

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:22 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 05:53 PM
      Research
      Dollar rallies, Russell 2000 sees profit-taking
      By:
      Paul Walton
      December 15, 2023 07:30 PM
        Research
        Gold hits another all-time high on lower interest rates
        By:
        Paul Walton
        December 14, 2023 08:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.