Dudley s Declaration Develops into a Deluge of Dollar Disposal

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 3, 2016 3:10 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

It’s been a disastrous day for the world’s reserve currency: the US Dollar Index is trading down by over 1.5% to a new 3-month low near 97.00 and the greenback is falling against every one of her major rivals. As ZeroHedge gleafully noted on twitter, the US dollar index is seeing its biggest drop since Q1 2009, when the Federal Reserve first introduced quantitative easing.

The proximate cause for today’s collapse appears to be this morning’s comment from the influential head of the New York Federal Reserve, William Dudley. In an interview with Market News International, Dudley stated, "One thing I think we can say with more confidence is that financial conditions are considerably tighter than they were at the time of the December meeting…things have happened in financial markets and in the flow of economic data that may be in the process of altering the outlook for growth and the risk to the outlook for growth going forward."

Along with Fed Chair Yellen and Vice Chair Fischer, Dudley speaks for the powerful "core" of the Federal reserve and as a result, his comments tend to carry more weight than those of other regional Fed presidents. While he later returned to typical vauge FedSpeak, noting that it was "a little soon to draw any firm conclusions," the explicit mention of the recent financial market turmoil reminded traders that lately, the markets have been the proverbial "tail" wagging the Fed policy "dog," not the other way around. As a result, Feds Funds futures traders have now pushed back the implied odds to a Fed rate hike at all this year to just 38%(!) as of writing.

Technical view: NZD/USD

While the damage to the buck has been broad-based, potentially the biggest moves are against the commodity dollars with the currencies of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand all trading about 2% higher against the US dollar.

We touched on the technical outlook for NZD/USD last week, but wanted to revist that pair after today’s massive 2.5% rally. Last Thursday, we noted that "NZD/USD’s near-term movement will likely hinge on global risk sentiment: if major risk assets (led by oil) are able to extend the current rally, the higher-yielding NZD/USD will likely follow suit." With oil trading higher by nearly 8% today, the rally in all the commodity dollars is hardly surprising.

After today’s explosion, kiwi is testing its 200-day moving average against the US dollar at .6720; this will be the next major hurdle for bulls. In terms of fundamental catalysts for the pair, Friday’s Non-Farm Payroll report is the proverbial elephant in the room (stay tuned for our full NFP preview report tomorrow afternoon). If NFP comes in below 200k (especially if see minimal wage growth as well), it would validate traders’ concerns about the US economy and Fed policy, potentially pushing NZD/USD back toward the 6-month high near .6900 in process. Of course, a strong NFP report could alleviate some of the market’s concerns about the dollar, likely leading to a near-termd dip back toward .6600 or .6500 in NZD/USD.

Source: FOREX.com

For more intraday analysis and market updates, follow us on twitter (@MWellerFX and @FOREXcom)

Related tags: Dollar Dudley Fed FOMC Interest rates monetary policy NZDUSD Yellen Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      May 24, 2023 06:46 PM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 18, 2023 01:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.