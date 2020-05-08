Earnings Play Coty

On Monday, before market, Coty (COTY) is expected to report third quarter EPS of $0.01 compared to $0.13 a year ago on revenue of appx. $1.5B vs. $2.0B last year. On April 29th, Henkel, a German conglomerate and KKR (KKR), a U.S. investment firm, made the decision to hold off on purchasing beauty brands that Coty has been attempting to sell since early 2020, according to Reuters.
Looking at a daily chart, Coty's stock price recently broke to the downside of a symmetrical triangle pattern that began in mid-March and ended in late April. Price is currently below the 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages. A retest of the 50-day moving average as resistance is possible therefore we have placed a stop at the $6.00 level. If price fails to break above the $6.00 level then it is more likely that price will pull back and continue downward creating a descending channel. We would then anticipate prices to reach $4.25 and likely revisit the 2020 lows at $3.00.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Looking at a daily chart, Coty's stock price recently broke to the downside of a symmetrical triangle pattern that began in mid-March and ended in late April. Price is currently below the 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages. A retest of the 50-day moving average as resistance is possible therefore we have placed a stop at the $6.00 level. If price fails to break above the $6.00 level then it is more likely that price will pull back and continue downward creating a descending channel. We would then anticipate prices to reach $4.25 and likely revisit the 2020 lows at $3.00.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 01:32 AM
Yesterday 10:43 PM
August 26, 2023 11:13 PM
August 25, 2023 06:22 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
August 25, 2023 12:09 PM
August 24, 2023 12:44 PM
August 23, 2023 12:16 PM