Earnings Play CyberArk Software

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 12, 2020 10:37 AM
1 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Wednesday, before market, CyberArk Software (CYBR) is anticipated to release 1Q EPS of $0.37 compared to $0.56 the prior year on revenue of approximately $106.2M vs. $95.9M last year. The company's current analyst consensus rating is 15 buys, 6 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg. 

From a chartist's point of view, CyberArk's stock price recently broke out to the upside of a rising wedge pattern that began forming in mid-March. Price gapped up on the open of two consecutive days last week confirming a bullish technical signal. The RSI is currently holding above a rising trend line and over its neutrality area of 50. The 200-day moving average may be tested as support before continuing higher.  If price can break through $123.00, then we may see a continuation higher towards $136.00 as long as prices can stay above $103 support.               



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

AUD/USD: focus on underlying inflation, fade moves on headline volatility
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Gold remains at the mercy of USD and bond yields: Asian Open – 27/09/2023
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD Price Action: SPX, Rates, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold
Yesterday 07:42 PM
Nasdaq and S&P 500 tumble on higher bond yields, fears of government shutdown
Yesterday 06:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks fall on rate and government shutdown worries
Yesterday 01:09 PM
USDBRL should reflect Copom's minutes, Inflation report, inflation in the US, and speeches by Fed members
Yesterday 12:46 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:41 PM
    china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
    China A50: Retest of range lows looms, testing buyer demand
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:15 AM
      stocks_09
      Cisco to buy Splunk: What you need to know about the Cisco-Splunk deal
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 25, 2023 03:29 PM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 25, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 25, 2023 12:35 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.