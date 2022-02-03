ECB recap: Christine Lagarde slightly hawkish; ECB Sources hawkish

February 3, 2022 12:10 PM
15 views

The ECB left its key interest rates unchanged today at 0.0% and left the deposit rate unchanged at -0.5% as well.  In the statement, the committee “judges that realized progress on inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with 2%, although it may also imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderate above target. “ In addition, similar to the December statement, the statement noted that PEPP will end as scheduled at the end of March, and additional asset purchases will be made under APP at a pace of EUR40 a month in Q2, EUR30 billion a month in Q3 and EUR20 billion a month in Q4, and will continue as long as necessary. No surprises in the statement.

See our ECB Preview here

However, the mood began to shift during ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference.  During her statement, Christine Lagarde said that inflation surprises caused unanimous concern for the governing council.  She later went on to say that inflation risks are tilted to the upside and that the persistence to underlying inflation remains uncertain.  In addition, during the Q&A portion, when given the opportunity, she did not repeat he comments from December that a rate hike in 2022 was highly unlikely.  Markets immediately took the cue that Christine Lagarde was less dovish, and maybe even a little hawkish!  This seems to be a reversal of stance from the December meeting.

But the rhetoric continued even after the meeting.  ECB sources were on the wires after Christine Lagarde was done with her press conference with the following headlines:

  • ECB is said to prepare for potential March policy re-calibration
  • ECB to consider end of APP net buying possible in Q3
  • ECB agrees it is sensible not to exclude 2022 rate hike

EUR/USD was relatively muted when the statement was released, moving within a tight range between roughly 1.1280 and 1.1300.  However, during the press conference and on the headlines from ECB sources, the pair rallied over 125 pips.

20220203 eurusd 60

Sources: Tradingview, Stone X

EUR/USD had been in a downward sloping channel since May 2021.  After a brief attempt to break above the channel on January 12th to 1.1482 the pair fell back into the channel the next day.  EUR/USD continued lower and formed a morning star candlestick formation, making a low of 1.1121 on January 28th.  A morning star formation is a 3 candle reversal pattern in which there is a large red candle, a hammer or doji candle the next day, and a large green candle the last day. Notice how the EUR/USD never tested the bottom trendline of the channel before moving higher.  From there it was off to the races for the EUR/USD and it hasn’t looked back.

20220203 eurusd daily

Sources: Tradingview, Stone X

First resistance is at the January 14th highs and long-term horizontal resistance between 1.1482 and 1.1490.  The next level of resistance is the 127.2% Fibonacci extension form highs of January 14th to the lows of January 28th near 1.1581.  Above there is a confluence of resistance at the 200 Day Moving Average, horizontal resistance, and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the same timeframe, between 1.1690 and 1.1706.  The first support level is horizontal support at 1.1386, then the downward sloping top trendline of the long-term channel near 1.1360.  If price breaks below the trendline, the next support level is at the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.1313.

The statement was less dovish, the press conference was slightly hawkish, and the ECB Sources were hawkish. As a result, EUR/USD rallied over 125 pips.  Will it continue?  Christine Lagarde mentioned that the ECB will be data dependent.  That means traders should be watching the data too!

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex ECB EUR USD

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
Yesterday 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
Yesterday 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
Yesterday 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
Yesterday 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:22 PM
    stocks_09
    Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 02:57 PM
      stocks_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:33 PM
        Circuit board
        Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:14 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.