EU indices drop at the opening bell TA focus on Deutsche Lufthansa

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 4, 2020 3:46 AM
trading floor
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Friday, European stocks remained heavy, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index declining 0.8% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 down by 2.3%. On Thursday, Germany's DAX 30 fell 2.2% and France's CAC 40 lost 2.1%. 

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
95% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
74% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 86% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).
20% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 23% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 3.19pts to 33.91, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, construction & materials, chemicals

Europe worst 3 sectors
basic resources, travel & leisure, insurance

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 9bps to -0.59% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 0bp to -17bps (above its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
FR 08:50: Apr Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 43.2
GE 08:55: Apr Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 45.4
EC 09:00: Apr Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 44.5
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.45%
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.4%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.43%

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD retreated to 1.0948 and GBP/USD extended its decline to 1.2460. USD/JPY slid to 106.69.

Spot gold held gains at $1,697 an ounce.


#UK#
Inchcape, a multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer, Duncan Tait, formerly a board member of Tokyo-listed Fujitsu, will succeed Stefan Bomhard as CEO.

IG Group, an online trading services provider, announced the appointment of Charlie Rozes, formerly group finance director at Jardine Lloyd Thompson, as CFO.


#GERMANY#
Deutsche Lufthansa, an airline group, might reach a deal with the German government on an aid package "soon", reported Bloomberg citing an internal letter.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Wirecard, a digital financial commerce platform operator, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.


#FRANCE#
Societe Generale, a banking group, might record 3.5 - 5.0 billion euros provisions this year due to the coronavirus impacts, according to Reuters.

Airbus, an aircraft manufacturer, is not in a position to require immediate support from the French government, according to French Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin cited by Radio J.

BioMerieux, a biotechnology company, reported that it has received Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its BIOFIRE RP2.1 panel, which includes 22 pathogens that cause respiratory infections, including SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19 disease).


#SPAIN#
Telefonica, a telecommunications company, confirmed it is in talks with Liberty Global regarding a potential merger of their U.K. operations, O2 wireless unit and Virgin Media.


#SWITZERLAND#
Roche, an international drug maker, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Company's new COVID-19 test Elecsys. The company said: "Roche has already started shipping the new antibody test to leading laboratories globally and will ramp up production capacity to high double-digit millions per month to serve healthcare systems in countries accepting the CE mark as well as the U.S.."


#SCANDINAVIA#
DNB, a Norwegian financial services group, was downgraded to "equalweight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley.


EX-DIVIDEND
Sanofi: E3.15, UCB: E1.24
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

Oil price rally sparked by global tensions
Yesterday 06:05 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:30 PM
EUR/USD Analysis: Mideast Turmoil Drives The Week Ahead – 06/17/2023
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix & TSMC
Yesterday 02:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
Yesterday 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
Yesterday 12:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in
By:
David Scutt
October 9, 2023 01:26 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 9, 2023 01:02 AM
      Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 3, 2023 11:10 PM
        Gold the most oversold since 2018, EUR/USD hits 2023 low
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 3, 2023 05:21 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.