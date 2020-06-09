EU indices globally flat TA focus on Grifols

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 9, 2020 3:10 AM
0 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES

Yesterday, European stocks retreated from their recent rally, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index easing 0.3%. Both Germany's DAX 30 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.2%, and France's CAC 40 was down 0.4%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
56% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
88% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 90% Friday (above the 20D moving average).
48% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 50% Friday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.23pt to 28.12, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Autos, Basic Resources
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
banks, energy, utilities

Europe worst 3 sectors
technology, real estate, retail

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 4bps to -0.28% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 2bps to -30bps (below its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Apr Current Account, exp.: E24.4B
GE 07:00: Apr Balance of Trade, exp.: E17.4B
GE 07:00: Apr Imports MoM s.a, exp.: -5.1%
GE 07:00: Apr Exports MoM s.a, exp.: -11.8%
GE 07:00: Apr Balance of Trade s.a, exp.: E12.8B
FR 07:45: Apr Current Account, exp.: E-3.3B
FR 07:45: Apr Balance of Trade, exp.: E-3.3B
EC 10:00: Q1 GDP Growth Rate YoY 3rd Est, exp.: 1%
EC 10:00: Q1 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 3rd Est, exp.: 0.1%
EC 10:00: Q1 Employment chg YoY final, exp.: 1.1%
EC 10:00: Q1 Employment chg QoQ final, exp.: 0.3%

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD slipped to 1.1286 and GBP/USD eased to 1.2715. USD/JPY dropped further to 108.17.

Spot gold marked a day-high near $1,704 an ounce before retreating to $1,696 an ounce.

#UK - IRELAND#
Aveva, an IT company, released full-year results: "Revenue was £833.8 million, which was up 8.8% versus the previous year (FY19: £766.6 million on a statutory basis). Adjusted EBIT grew by 23.3% to £216.8 million (FY19: £175.9 million), primarily due to revenue growth, higher gross margin and operational leverage. For the same reasons, on a statutory basis, profit before tax increased by 97% to £92.0 million. (...) Organic constant currency revenue grew 7.4%, (...) Adjusted diluted EPS grew 24.9% to 108.15 pence (FY19: 86.60 pence). (...) AVEVA's Board intends to maintain a final dividend of 29.0 pence per share at a cost of £46.8 million (FY19: 29.0 pence per share at a cost of £46.8 million)."

Big Yellow Group, a self-storage company, announced full-year results: "Revenue for the year was £129.3 million (2019: £125.4 million), an increase of 3.1%.  Like-for-like revenue growth was 3.8%. (...) this revenue growth has delivered an increase of 5.2% in the adjusted profit before tax in the year of £71.0 million (2019: £67.5 million). (...) This brings the total distribution declared for the year to 33.8 pence per share representing an increase of 1.8% from 33.2 pence per share last year."

Bellway, a property developer, published a trading update: "Construction activity has recommenced on around 230 sites, (...) The forward sales position is substantial, with an order book comprising 6,038 homes (2 June 2019 - 6,312 homes) and a value of £1,568 million (2 June 2019 - £1,643 million)."

Flutter Entertainment, a bookmaking holding company, was downgraded to "reduce" from "hold" at HSBC.

GVC, a sports betting company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC

Greggs, a bakery chain, was upgraded to "hold" from "reduce" at HSBC.


#GERMANY#
BASF, a chemical producer, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.


#FRANCE#
Vinci, a concessions and construction company, said "flights between Lisbon, Porto and Faro and Lyon-Saint Exupery and Nantes Atlantique airports, all members of the Vinci Airports network, will resume on 15 June".


#SPAIN#
Grifols, a Spanish pharmaceutical group, said it expects a 200 million euros Covid-19 related impact on fiscal year 2020, due inventory valuation rather than revenue or cash generation. Meanwhile, the company was upgraded to "hold" from "reduce" at HSBC. From a chartist point of view, the share is supported by a long-term rising trend line.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

#SWITZERLAND#
SGS, a testing and certification services provider, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Barclays.


EX-DIVIDEND
Anheuser-Busch InBev: E0.5

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

Nikkei 225 breaks higher on tech gains. Nasdaq 100 next?
Today 05:11 AM
EUR/USD implied volatility blows out ahead of ECB, US data: European open
Today 04:45 AM
AUD/USD: Australia’s jobs report has few implications for RBA despite jobs surge
Today 02:26 AM
How central banks control money
Today 01:13 AM
USD/CNH: Turning point as yuan strengthens despite US core CPI strength?
Yesterday 11:33 PM
AUD/USD holds 64c, bonds retrace post CPI, jobs up next: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:05 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
Lithium sector’s big test as bond yields threaten to break higher
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 05:47 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    Stimulus and seasonality could power mining sector gains
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 12, 2023 02:41 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 11, 2023 01:51 AM
        gold_09
        Gold has looked healthier on the charts
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 7, 2023 02:10 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.