EU indices slightly positive this morning TA focus on LafargeHolcim

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 11, 2020 3:09 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Fridday, European stocks remained on the upside, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index adding 0.9%. Germany's DAX 30 gained 1.4% and France's CAC 40 was up 1.1%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was closed for a bank holiday.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
54% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher Friday.
76% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 70% Thursday (below the 20D moving average).
25% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 24% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 2.77pts to 29.66, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, construction & materials, industrial goods & services

Europe worst 3 sectors
insurance, health care, retail

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 4bps to -0.55% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 3bps to -24bps (below its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.46%
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.46%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.48%

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD rose to 1.0848 and GBP/USD climbed to 1.2428.USD/JPY advanced to 106.81.

Spot gold rebounded to $1,709 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Polymetal International, a precious metals miner, announced that it has agreed to sell North Kaluga property to North Kaluga Mining for a total transaction value of 27 million dollars.

Diploma, a specialised technical products and services provider, posted 1Q results: "Group revenues increased by 9% to £283.6m (2019: £260.4m). Adjusted operating profit increased by 9% to £49.9m (2019: £45.6m). (...) Adjusted profit before tax increased by 6% to £48.4m (2019: £45.5m) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also increased by 6% to 32.3p (2019: 30.5p). (...) However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directors have decided to suspend the interim dividend (2019: 8.5p per share)."

Victrex, high performance polymer solutions provided, released 1H results: "Group revenue was £151.5m, 4% up on the prior year (H1 2019: £145.7m). (...) Underlying PBT of £52.0m was down 1% on the prior year (H1 2019: £52.4m). (...) Adjusted earnings per share of 50.0p was 7% down (H1 2019: 53.7p per share). (...) Against an uncertain Outlook, the Board believes it is in the best interests of all our stakeholders to defer an interim dividend at this stage."

Next, a retail group, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs.


#GERMANY#
Henkel, a chemical and consumer goods company, announced that 1Q revenue dropped 0.8% on year (-0.9% organic growth) to 4.93 billion euros. The company said: "As the dynamic development of the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the global economy, a reliable and realistic evaluation of the future business performance of Henkel is currently not possible."

Carl Zeiss Meditec, a medical technology company, reported that 1H EBIT slid 7.2% on year to 103 million euros on revenue of 715 million euros, up 7.2% (+5.8% currency adjusted).

LEG Immobilien, a property group, posted 1Q funds from operations (FFO I) increased 10.7% on year to 94 million euros and EBITDA rose 5.5% to 110 million euros on rental income of 154 million euros, up 4.9%. The company confirmed its full-year FF I forecast of 370 - 380 million euros.


#SPAIN#
Amadeus, an IT solutions provider, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at UBS.


#BENELUX#
ArcelorMittal's, a steel producer, credit rating was downgraded to "Ba1", a junk rating" from "Baa3" at Moody's, outlook "Stable". The rating agency said: "The steel industry is a highly cyclical industry with strong exposure to general economic conditions, which Moody's expects to materially worsen this year amid the spreading coronavirus globally, which will dampen activity in many of ArcelorMittal's end-markets."

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, an investment holding company, was upgraded to "hold" from "sell" at HSBC.


#SWITZERLAND#
LafargeHolcim, a building materials supplier, reported that its agreement with San Miguel Corp for the sales of its entire 85.7% stake in Holcim Philippines lapsed, as the Philippines Competition Authority did not issue an approval of the transaction within the required time period. From a chartist point of view,a technical recovery has probably been completed due to the lower boundary of a bearish continuation pattern in symmetrical triangle shaped between early 2016 & 2020.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

#SWEDEN#
Hennes & Mauritz, a clothing retailer, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.


EX-DIVIDEND
Air Liquide: E2.7, Coloplast: DKK5
Related tags: Commodities Forex Indices Equities

Latest market news

USD/JPY Breakout Continues as EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Stall
Yesterday 07:02 PM
Nasdaq, S&P recover on quiet news day, Oil rallies
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Gold analysis: Metal off highs as outlook remains bearish
Yesterday 03:46 PM
Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
Yesterday 03:24 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks subdued on higher rates for longer concerns
Yesterday 12:28 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 8, 2023
Yesterday 12:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_09
Gold has looked healthier on the charts
By:
David Scutt
September 7, 2023 02:10 AM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    Gold gains as major market risks subside
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 4, 2023 06:09 AM
      interest_rates_09
      USD, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 04/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 4, 2023 02:03 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude oil looking good as fundamentals, technicalsalign
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 1, 2023 01:34 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.