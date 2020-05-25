EU indices up this morning TA focus on Sanofi

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 25, 2020 3:08 AM
3 views
Uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Friday, European stocks were mixed, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index ending flat. Germany's DAX 30 edged up less than 0.1%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4%, while France's CAC 40 was little changed.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
45% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
63% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 60% Thursday (below the 20D moving average).
26% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 25% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.9pt to 31.42, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
media, travel & leisure, real estate

Europe worst 3 sectors
banks, energy, food & beverage

INTEREST RATE
ThThe 10yr Bund yield fell 3bps to -0.5% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 0bp to -19bps (above its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Q1 GDP Growth Rate QoQ final, exp.: -0.1%
GE 07:00: Q1 GDP Growth Rate YoY final, exp.: 0.4%
GE 09:00: May Ifo expectations, exp.: 69.4
GE 09:00: May Ifo Current Conditions, exp.: 79.5
GE 09:00: May Ifo Business Climate, exp.: 74.3
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction

MORNING TRADING
In In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD fell to 1.0894 while GBP/USD rebounded to 1.2180. USD/JPY edged up to 107.68.

Spot gold dropped to $1,728 an ounce.

#GERMANY#
Deutsche Lufthansa's, an airline company: 9 billion euros government bailout plan slowed, amid ongoing discussions to ensure swift European Union approval, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

#FRANCE#
Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that their Dupixent (dupilumab) eosinophilic esophagitis phase 3 trial meets both co-primary endpoints. From a chartist point of view, following a sharp pullback, the bullish dynamic, triggered by the consolidation wedge shaped between August 2015 and September 2019 has resumed. Furthermore, an ascending trend line born in 2008 is also in support. Target 100.  


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

#SWITZERLAND#
Kuehne + Nagel, a transport and logistics company, will possibly have 20% to 25% less employees after the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company's major shareholder Klaus-Michael Kuehne cited by German newspaper Die Welt.


EX-DIVIDEND
Crédit Agricole: E0.7
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 25, 2023
Today 11:39 AM
DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Lagarde likely to opt for "higher for longer" narrative
Today 11:30 AM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:31 AM
Is GBP/USD set for a sympathy bounce? European open – 25th July 2023
Today 04:26 AM
USD/JPY Analysis: Asian Open – 25th July 2023
Yesterday 10:46 PM
US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
Yesterday 09:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 01:02 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 3, 2023 02:50 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.