EUR is supported by strong German GDP

Earlier today, the German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of 3Q GDP at +8.5% on quarter, much above +8.2% expected. Germany's IFO Business Climate Index for November will be expected at 90.3 later today.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD still stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1605. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD still stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1605. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 04:31 PM
Today 02:48 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
May 18, 2023 03:12 PM