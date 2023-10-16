EUR/USD, FTSE 100 analysis: European open – 16/10/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:51 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -22.2 points (-0.31%) and currently trades at 7,028.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -621.66 points (-1.92%) and currently trades at 31,694.33
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -75.77 points (-0.43%) and currently trades at 17,737.68
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -86.65 points (-0.71%) and currently trades at 12,162.35

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 23 points (0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,622.60
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -1 points (-0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,135.12
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -3 points (-0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,183.66

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 30 points (0.09%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 8.25 points (0.19%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 40 points (0.26%)

 

20231016indices

 

  • The Middle East conflict remains very much in focus for investors to see if it escalates to the point that other countries from across the region get involved
  • It comes at a crucial time for central banks who are trying to fight inflation, because the knock-on effect for oil prices could potentially drive another round of higher prices when interest rates are already at multi-year highs
  • Gold has pulled back from Friday’s highs after posting its best day’s performance in percentage terms in six months, but such extreme moves tend to beckon mean reversion – especially on Monday’s with little economic data scheduled in Asia
  • We have also seen stock market index futures rise, but these are the hallmarks of mean reversion over a mild risk-on bounce
  • NZD/USD was the strongest forex major during Monday’s Asian session, after Conservative Christopher Luxton ousted Labour government over the weekend and is perceived to be more business friendly
  • AUD/USD also tracked it high, although with both NZD/USD and AUD/USD holding just above key cycle lows on Friday then it seemed both were set for at least a mild sympathy bounce over the near-term

 

Events in focus (GMT+1):

  • 07:00 – German WPI
  • 08:30 – ECB’s Enira speaks
  • 09:00 – China’s foreign direct investment
  • 09:30 – BOE deputy governor Woods speaks
  • 09:30 – BOE MPC member Pill speaks
  • 13:30 – NY empire state manufacturing sales
  • 15:30 – BOE deputy governor Woods speaks
  • 15:30 – FOMC member Harker speaks
  • 15:30 – BOC business outlook survey

 

20231016forex

 

 

FTSE 100 technical analysis (daily chart):

The FTSE 100 has been making hard work for trend traders for most of the year, but it has provided some decent swing trading opportunities on the daily chart. It has been ranging between the March low and July high since July, and recent candles on the daily chart are showing a hesitancy to retest the September high, and has found resistance at the June high.

From here, we prefer to fade into minor rallies whilst prices remain beneath 7690 and to target the 7550 area, near the 200-day EMA. If risk aversion spreads and weighs meaningfully on global indices, a move towards 7400 could be on the cards.

20231016ftse100

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

Last week I highlighted the importance of the resistance area around 1.0630, near the bearish trendline and cycle lows. It worked a charm as resistance for bears to load up following a stronger-than-expected US inflation report, although the resulting selloff saw prices hold above the January low heading into the weekend. Prices are recycling high, and perhaps the upside can stretch further over the near-term. From here, I’d prefer to seek evidence of a swing high on the 1 or 4-hour chart at higher prices, and can seek potential setups around trend resistance 1.0580 or 1.0600. This could allow the reward to risk ratio to improve for bears for a potential move back to the January low, 1.0450 or 1.0400.

20231016eurusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas FTSE EUR/USD European Open

Latest market news

Gold, WTI crude oil: Buy on dips until a de-escalation in Israeli-Hamas conflict
Today 03:02 AM
USD/JPY, VIX, S&P 500, WTI, gold: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 02:02 AM
Gold surges as it regains safe-haven status: Asian Open – 16/10/2023
Yesterday 09:51 PM
Can bondcano stay on the backburner? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 08:33 PM
Oil price rally sparked by global tensions
October 13, 2023 06:05 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
October 13, 2023 03:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 13, 2023 03:30 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix & TSMC
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 13, 2023 02:46 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 13, 2023 12:45 PM
        banks_05
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 13, 2023 12:32 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.