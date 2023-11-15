EUR/USD outlook has brightened by signs of peak US inflation

The EUR/USD was a touch lower after Tuesday’s big rally. But more gains could be on the way as investors will be expecting the slowdown in US inflation will have much more to go as higher borrowing costs increasingly weigh on economic activity while housing rents slow further down in the coming months. Investors were awaiting the release of more US data later today, including retail sales, PPI and New York Manufacturing Index.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 15, 2023 6:20 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD outlook: Watch out for more signs of peak inflation and interest rates in US data
  • European growth concerns linger, limiting euro’s upside
  • EUR/USD technical analysis

 

The EUR/USD was a touch lower after Tuesday’s big rally. But more gains could be on the way as investors will be expecting the slowdown in US inflation will have much more to go as higher borrowing costs increasingly weigh on economic activity while housing rents slow further down in the coming months. Investors were awaiting the release of more US data later today, including retail sales, PPI and New York Manufacturing Index.

 

EUR/USD’s US CPI-related rally means short-term path of least resistance to upside

 

The EUR/USD enjoyed one of its best days in recent memory on Tuesday when it rallied more than 180 pips (+1.7%) as US inflation turned out to be weaker than expected. Other FX markets also enjoyed a strong day, including the GBP, commodity dollar and emerging market currencies, while US indices, gold and silver all gains ground as yields and the dollar dropped. The S&P had its best day since April. There has been further upside follow-through in some of these markets at the start of Wednesday’s session, although the EUR/USD was a touch lower at the time of writing, possibly because of a weaker industrial production figure from the Eurozone, while the sharper-than-expected drop in UK inflation also weighed on the pound, both helping to support the dollar index a little. However, following Tuesday’s price action, more gains could be on the way for foreign currencies like the euro in the short-term.

 

Tuesday’s big reaction across the financial markets suggests that investors have become significantly more hopeful that interest rates will start to go down from here, possibly starting by around the middle of next year as the Fed is starting to win the inflation fight. US CPI cooled to 3.2% YoY in October from 3.7% in the previous month, while core inflation eased to 4%. There was more good news on the inflation front in the UK this morning, with CPI here easing to 4.6% YoY in October from 6.7%, more than expected.

 

EUR/USD outlook: Growth concerns in Europe linger

 

Despite positive signs on inflation, growth remains a big concern for most European countries, which may limit the upside potential for the likes of the EUR/USD and GBP/USD in the longer-term outlook.

 

So, while it looks like the greenback may have peaked, the trouble for the dollar bears is that outside of the US, the global economy is struggling, which means that foreign currencies are not significantly more appealing than the dollar at this stage. Indeed, this morning delivered further Eurozone data disappointment: Industrial Production fell by a larger-than-expected 1.1% in September, more than wiping out the 0.6% gains made August.

 

 

Watch out for more signs of peak inflation and interest rates in US data

 

Moving forward, FX traders will want to see more evidence of peak inflation and interest rates in the US, if the likes of the EUR/USD were to make a more significant recovery than we have seen. The louder the “peak interest rates” narrative gets, the more support we are likely to see for the EUR/USD. Later today, we will have some more important US data to provide direction for the dollar. These include retail sales, PPI and Empire State Manufacturing Index. On Thursday, we will have industrial production, jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index to look forward to, followed on Friday by building permits and housing starts.

 

EUR/USD outlook: Technical analysis

EUR/USD outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The BIG rally on Tuesday means momentum is now with the bulls. So, despite today’s slight weakness, the short-term trend remains bullish, and we will therefore be expecting dips back to former resistance levels to hold as support.

Ideally, from a bullish point of view, a bit of consolidation near Tuesday’s highs will be the best outcome, for that will confirm the bearish control has been lost. A bullish consolidation will allow short-term ‘overbought’ conditions to be worked off through time than price action.

The area around 1.08 is now the first level of defence for the bulls. Here, we also have the 200-day average coming into play. The next big level of support, should we get there, is around 1.0725-1.0755. This area was the previous resistance zone. But you wouldn’t want price to come back all the way to this level following Tuesday’s big move. If it does come back this deep quickly, then this will indicate to me that the bulls lacked conviction, which may lead to a breakdown.

On the upside, the 50% retracement level just below the 1.09 handle is the middle of the almost year-long consolidation range that the EUR/USD has been stuck inside. Should the bulls reclaim this zone, a move up to 1.10 handle could be on the cards next.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Today 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Today 07:55 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
Today 07:17 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
Today 05:13 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed rally runs out of steam
Today 02:39 PM
FTSE analysis: UK CPI gives stocks much-needed boost
Today 12:37 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, Gold
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:24 PM
    EUR/USD, EUR/GBP in focus for BOE and ECB meetings: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 14, 2023 04:47 AM
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY implied volatility rises ahead of FOMC
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 13, 2023 05:54 AM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 8, 2023 10:39 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.